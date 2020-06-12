/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:31 PM
270 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Applewood, CO
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Denver West
1 Unit Available
1889 Denver West Dr Apt 1
1889 Denver West Drive, Applewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1295 sqft
You would take over out lease which expires in November. At that time you have the option to renew at our locked in rate of $1900. The leasing office is currently renting this same unit size for $2300 so you save $400 by taking over our lease.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
12995 W 20th Ave
12995 West 20th Avenue, Applewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1416 sqft
Spacious 2 Bd, 2 Ba in super Applwood location with open basement, W/D included.
Results within 1 mile of Applewood
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Denver West
20 Units Available
Camden Denver West
1910 Denver West Dr, Golden, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
1102 sqft
Abundant natural light from huge windows. Sleek upgrades like tile backsplashes and designer fixtures. Garage parking and additional storage available. Resort-style pool with fountain and stone sundeck.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 12:47pm
Denver West
45 Units Available
Montrachet
1855 Denver West Ct, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1353 sqft
Spacious 1-2 bedroom homes situated in a French Mountain Chateau-style property located near Colorado Mills Mall and Denver West Village. Each home offers spectacular views of the Colorado foothills or downtown Denver.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 12:38pm
Applewood
24 Units Available
St. Moritz Apartments
1724 Robb St, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
996 sqft
Lovely property located in a secluded park-like setting, offering many recreational options for residents (YMCA Park). Short distance from the Wesland Town Center, King Soopers, and many other options. Many perks for tenants, such as lounging pool, grilling areas, fitness center, and much more.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:13pm
$
Union Square
16 Units Available
Elevate at Red Rocks
409 Zang St, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
933 sqft
Generous storage, with walk-in closets for each bedroom in every floorplan. Resort-style pool with sun shelf and tanning deck. Fast access to US-6, green spaces, and multi-use trails.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Union Square
22 Units Available
Glen at Lakewood
453 Van Gordon St, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1086 sqft
Park-like landscaping with walking paths, picnic areas, and mature trees. Private patio/balcony with all floor plans. Resort-style pool with lounge chairs. Less than a mile to US-6.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Applewood
15 Units Available
WestLink at Oak Station
1665 Pierson St, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,869
1137 sqft
Community opened in Spring 2015, so new residents will be among the first. Comfortable living with private patio/balcony and in-home laundry. Fitness room with cardio machines, free weights, and space for yoga. Just one half mile to the nearest light rail station.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Union Square
18 Units Available
Silver Reef Apartments
12419 W 2nd Pl, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1021 sqft
Open floor plans with breakfast bars and spacious bedrooms. Fitness room, tennis and volleyball courts. DVD Library. Minutes from US-6.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:22pm
$
Union Square
45 Units Available
Ascend at Red Rocks
13105 W 2nd Pl, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
925 sqft
Daily convenience with on-site management, package receiving, and options for online rent payment. Washer and dryer in every home. Less than five minutes to US-6.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sixth Avenue West
1 Unit Available
14594 W 3rd Ave
14594 West 3rd Avenue, Jefferson County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1800 sqft
Golden CO, unbeatable location - Property Id: 289766 Beautiful updated home in golden colorado. My 2 kids and I live upstairs and have a large area to rent in the basement.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Applewood
1 Unit Available
11223 W 18th Avenue
11223 West 18th Avenue, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1394 sqft
Westland Villas Beauty with basement, carport - Really nice townhouse style condo in a great location * Ample rooms * HOA fees paid * 2-car carport * Huge basement with finished family room and big storage room * Main floor laundry (washer and dryer
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 01:36pm
Union Square
1 Unit Available
447 Wright Street
447 Wright Street, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
936 sqft
This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Lakewood will welcome you with 936 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes complete with all appliances and a pantry for extra storage.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 01:36pm
Applewood
1 Unit Available
1617 North Robb Street
1617 Robb St, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1368 sqft
This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in Lakewood will welcome you with 1,368 square feet of living space! Appreciate a kitchen that comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, and a breakfast nook.
1 of 1
Last updated June 11 at 07:26pm
Applewood
1 Unit Available
1827 Quail St
1827 Quail Street, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1345 sqft
Available August 7. Welcome home to this fantastic townhome in Lakewood. Great location in a quiet community next to a large park. Convenient shopping nearby, easy access to I-70 and 20 minutes to downtown Denver.
Results within 5 miles of Applewood
Verified
1 of 83
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Allendale Area
12 Units Available
Panorama at Arvada Ridge
5654 Kipling Pky, Arvada, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1009 sqft
Great location close to Denver's main roadways, Lutz Field and the Rocky Mountains. Community amenities include pool, sundeck, playground and fitness center. Apartments feature spacious layouts, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 84
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Belmar Park
20 Units Available
One Belmar Place Apartments
770 S Vance St, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,681
1069 sqft
Designer units boast in-unit washer dryers and balconies with scenic views. Residents have on-site access to theater room and a beautiful octagonal pool to relax. All tenants are walking distance from the Belmar Shopping District.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:55pm
Sixth Avenue West
30 Units Available
Summit At Red Rocks
12 S Holman Way, Golden, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1278 sqft
Quiet residential community surrounded by the downtown Denver backdrop. On-site heated indoor pool. Very family friendly environment.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Carmody
45 Units Available
Waterfront
10555 W Jewell Ave, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,328
988 sqft
On-site maintenance and management, along with night patrol. Fitness room equipped with cardio and resistance machines, free weights, and pilates equipment. Adjacent to Smith Reservoir.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 12:10pm
$
South Alameda
26 Units Available
7166 at Belmar Urban Flats
7166 W Custer Ave, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,759
1154 sqft
Well located 1-3 bedroom apartments. Walking distance from the exciting downtown Denver and Rocky Mountains. Close to many shops like Belmar175. Lively community on-site that loves to frequent the pool, spa, business center, and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:35am
Molholm
2 Units Available
SAULSBURY MANOR
7095 West 13th Avenue, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
678 sqft
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/59266e60a5 ---- Located in the suburb of Lakewood, just west of Denver, Saulsbury Manor features spacious 2 & 3 bedroom apartments with in-wall air conditioner and energy efficient windows.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
South Alameda
11 Units Available
Downtown Belmar
445 S Saulsbury St, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
949 sqft
Open floor plans with natural light streaming through large windows. Slab granite countertops and hardwood flooring. Free covered and garage parking. Just blocks from Belmar shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 07:22am
$
Kendrick Lake
3 Units Available
JEWELL PARK
8983 W Jewell Ave, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
725 sqft
Homes with private patios, plush carpeting, internet connection and modern appliances in kitchens. Close to Kendrick Lake Park, the pet-friendly community has free parking and on-site laundry, among other amenities.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
South Alameda
17 Units Available
Lakeview Towers at Belmar
679 S Reed Ct, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,594
900 sqft
Elevator-accessible apartment building that is just 15 minutes from Downtown Denver. Residents particularly enjoy the nearby Belmar Shopping Mall and beautiful lake. For the convenience of tenants, each floor has its own trash chute and laundry facility.
