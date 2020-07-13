37 Apartments for rent in Yucaipa, CA with parking

Apartment List
1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Central Yucaipa
13626 Holmes St
13626 Holmes Street, Yucaipa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
13626 Holmes St. Yucaipa - Copy and paste this link into your web browser to view our virtual tour. https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=yrjtPXAwq3y&ts=.5 Spacious 2 bed/2 bath duplex in Yucaipa.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Dunlap Acres
31439 Sierra Linda St
31439 Sierra Linda Street, Yucaipa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1220 sqft
Charming Yucaipa Home with NEW Carpet & Paint - 2 bed, 1 bath single story home with NEW carpet and paint, bonus room, range, wall heat, washer/dryer hookups, covered back porch, large fenced backyard and attached 1 car garage. Trash Included.

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Central Yucaipa
12280 5th Street
12280 5th Street, Yucaipa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1550 sqft
SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM HOUSE WITH HUGE YARD!!!! Includes fireplace, stove, washer & dryer hookups. Also includes a formal living room, separate dining room, front and fenced back yard.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Dunlap Acres
12897 13th Street
12897 13th Street, Yucaipa, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
1824 sqft
Unique opportunity, lots of options to own this western style living, well maintained, cozy and spacious 4 bedroom/2 bathroom with huge detached garage ( 1216 sqft), one level single family house in the beautiful City of Yucaipa.
Results within 5 miles of Yucaipa
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
4 Units Available
Mentone
Del Flora
30598 Independence Blvd., Redlands, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
1000 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in peaceful neighborhood of Redlands near shopping, parks and local public schools. Located between Wabash and Opal Ave. Smoke-free community offers pool, gym, Jacuzzi and tennis court. Apartment features private patio and dishwasher.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sundance
1617 Apollo Way
1617 Apollo Way, Beaumont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1727 sqft
1617 Apollo Way Available 08/11/20 1617 Apollo Way - Beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath home in the Sundance community in Beaumont. Central heat and air, 2 car garage with opener and fully landscaped front and rear yards.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sundance
943 Spica
943 Spica Drive, Beaumont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1727 sqft
- Please call with inquiries or to schedule a showing at (909) 240-3280.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
North Redlands
1247 Via Florence
1247 Via Florence, Redlands, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1832 sqft
Alicante De Las Palmas Community home that backs up to communities green belt. 4 bedroom 2.5 bath 1832 square foot home on a 5500 square foot lot. Updated with corian countertops and stainless appliances in the kitchen.

1 of 33

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
North Redlands
1474 Elliott Ct.
1474 Elliott Ct, Redlands, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Brand New Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home located in Redlands!! - Come take a look at this Gorgeous Brand New Three Bedroom Two Bathroom home that offers solar panels and a large backyard.

1 of 4

Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
1 Unit Available
Oak Valley Greens
996 Brentwood Rd
996 Brentwood Road, Beaumont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
2127 sqft
Gorgeous never lived in before, 2 bedroom 3 Bathroom home in the very swanky 55 and better gated community. Includes private security, association amenities that include pool, spa, clubhouse and more.

1 of 5

Last updated May 2 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
547 Cedar View Dr
547 Cedar View Drive, Beaumont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1484 sqft
547 Cedar View Dr - 547 Cedar View Dr. Newer 1484 sq ft Home with 2 Car Garage, Oak Cabinets, tile Entry with Carpet in Living room and Bedrooms, Fenced back yard with patio. Stove and Dishwasher. Small Pet on Approval. Gas Heatilator fireplace.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
35105 Mesa Grande Dr
35105 Mesa Grande Drive, Calimesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
996 sqft
35105 Mesa Grande Dr - Virtual Tour - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=w5crof1yNRV&ts=.5 996 sq ft 2 bed 2 bath condo in Calimesa. Downstairs unit with central HVAC and covered patio with extra storage. All electric unit.
Results within 10 miles of Yucaipa
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
27 Units Available
West Redlands
Redlands Lawn and Tennis Club
1400 Barton Rd, Redlands, CA
Studio
$1,410
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,553
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
876 sqft
Heritage and Brookside Parks are located within walking distance of your comfortable apartment, which boasts a fully-equipped kitchen and your very own washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
3 Units Available
Rosewood Apartments
26232 Redlands Blvd, Loma Linda, CA
Studio
$1,430
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
533 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
911 sqft
Located along Redlands Blvd and close to I-10. Apartments include a patio or balcony, in-unit laundry and a fully equipped kitchen. Community offers a tennis court, a pool and a gym.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Rancho Belago Apartments
27625 E Trail Ridge Way, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open-plan 1-3 bedroom apartments with balconies in complex with gym, pool and media room. Next to Moreno Beach Plaza shopping mall with supermarket, restaurants and other stores.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
The Reserve at Rancho Belago
15100 Moreno Beach Dr, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,641
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,888
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy ample space with walk-in closets and extra storage in every unit. Amenities include a conference room and pool. Situated off Moreno Beach Drive and John F Kennedy Dr. near the Reserve and Fairway Park.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
4 Units Available
Somerset Apts.
26454 Redlands Blvd, Loma Linda, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,591
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,793
848 sqft
Minutes from I-10. Residents share access to tennis court, hot tub and spa, pool, playground and fitness center. Apartments include in-unit laundry and private patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
North Redlands
Tesoro
106 W Pennsylvania Ave, Redlands, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,441
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
860 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
26200 Redlands Blvd #119 - 26200 Redlands Blvd #119
26200 Redlands Boulevard, Loma Linda, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
994 sqft
2 Bedroom Condo in Loma Linda - This two bedroom, 2 bath home is located minutes from LLUMC and VA. Both bedrooms include walk in closets, wood floor, Property includes refrigerator and dishwasher.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
San Andreas
3519 20th St
3519 20th Street, San Bernardino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
882 sqft
Available Soon!! - **Please do not call the office. Please reach out to us through the contact tab.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
839 N Allen Street
839 North Allen Street, Banning, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1691 sqft
4 bedroom 2 bath 1691 sq ft. Built in 2005. New front door, toilets, microwave and stove. Central a/c.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11572 Nelson St
11572 Nelson Street, Loma Linda, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
2014 sqft
Large Home Near VA and LLUMC - This large 5 bedroom 3 bath home is near the VA and LLUMC. It features a large living room, a large formal dining room, an open kitchen with a beautiful island, and a downstairs office/work room.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
25932 Andre Court
25932 Andre Court, Moreno Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2321 sqft
Spacious, 2-story home, newly landscaped, full remodel and freshly painted interior and exterior with a spectacular new kitchen design, attached 3-car garage w/opener, stove, dishwasher, washer/dryer, refrigerator, freezer, microwave, HVAC, brand

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
12691 Tigers Eye Way
12691 Tigers Eye Way, Moreno Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,375
1818 sqft
Beautifully appointed SOLAR included 4 bedroom with Loft in the gated Hyde Park Community! This home sits within a cul de sac providing a little extra space and comfort. All bedrooms are upstairs.
City Guide for Yucaipa, CA

Say it with me now, “Yew-Kye-Puh.” Welcome to your new Inland Empire home! Located in scenic San Bernardino County, you’ll be sure find a number of apartments for rent that’ll put you close to both IE attractions and within a 90-minute drive from Los Angeles. Sound good? Let’s get started! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Yucaipa, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Yucaipa apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

