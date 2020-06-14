/
furnished apartments
29 Furnished Apartments for rent in Yorba Linda, CA
Last updated June 14 at 02:15am
Anaheim Hills
30 Units Available
Breve Park
5601 E Orangethorpe Ave, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,600
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,865
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
978 sqft
Located near the Imperial Highway and Highway 91. Elegant apartments feature vaulted ceilings and oversized walk-in closets. Community includes a clubhouse, gym, tennis courts, pool, and hot tub. Pets are allowed.
Last updated June 14 at 01:08am
$
6 Units Available
Village Oaks-CA
15773 High Knoll Dr, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,809
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,079
916 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with convenient in-unit laundry and updated features. Walk to Valle Vista Park, or stay home to enjoy dog park, playground and pool. Near Vellano Country Club.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1301 N. Linda Vista St
1301 North Linda Vista Street, Orange, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
ROOM to RENT month to month - Property Id: 78599 Available May 1, 2020. Fully furnished and full size fridge. Paid utilities too. Fastest WiFi internet connection, Supply detergent and toilet paper.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Highlands at Anaheim Hills
1 Unit Available
997 S Emanuele Cir
997 South Emanuelle Circle, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
2000 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Anaheim hills room for rent - Property Id: 93359 Room for rent in beautiful anaheim hills location. Plenty of street parking, private cul de sac. Lactation, built in b.b.q. pool, jacuzi.
1 of 38
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Diamond Bar
1 Unit Available
2850 Shadow Canyon Road
2850 Shadow Canyon Drive, Diamond Bar, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
800 sqft
In gated community The Country in Diamond Bar 1 bed 1 bath cottage separated from main house: LEASED FULLY FURNISHED truly turn key, The great room includes combined Kitchen with electric stove top, microwave and refrigerator ,living room, dinning
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
218 S. Montague Ave
218 South Montague Avenue, Fullerton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1072 sqft
Completely Furnished 3 bedrooms, 2 baths home by Restoration Hardware in Fullerton. Master bedroom -Cal-king bedroom set. 2nd bedroom-Queen size bunk bed & 3rd bedroom 2 twin beds.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
El Paseo Apartment Homes
14901 Newport Ave, Tustin, CA
Studio
$1,756
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,899
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
885 sqft
Welcome to El Paseo. Our upscale community of studio, one- and two-bedroom Tustin apartments feature gorgeous Mediterranean architecture and something unique for every resident.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
Prisma
301 Jeanette Ln, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,220
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,249
997 sqft
Luxurious units have quartz countertops, urban modern hardware, and in-unit washer and dryer. Community offers multiple exterior courtyards, yoga and spin studio, and coffee bar. Located in Santa Ana close to dining and shopping.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
12 Units Available
Windsor at Main Place
1235 W Town and Country Rd, Orange, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,880
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1064 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with modern kitchens, central air-conditioning, and private patios. Residents have access to a 24-hour gym, sparkling pools, and dry sauna. Disneyland and Angles Stadium are a short drive away.
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Platinum Triangle
39 Units Available
Parallel
1105 E Katella Ave, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,900
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,899
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
1083 sqft
This modern community is in the heart of the city close to entertainment and restaurants. On-site amenities include concierge services, a fitness center, a rooftop deck, and a spa. Apartments offer quartz countertops.
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
Platinum Triangle
14 Units Available
1818 Platinum Triangle
1818 S State College Blvd, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,965
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,472
1290 sqft
Lofty ceilings, exquisite bathtubs and built-in fireplaces make this Orange County apartment complex one of the most desirable around. Close to the Honda Center and I-5, onsite benefits include pool table, internet access and clubhouse.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
37 Units Available
eaves Phillips Ranch
400 Appian Way, Pomona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,880
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1008 sqft
Relish in the convenience of your new home's location, right off the 10, 60, 57 and 71 freeways. Luxury amenities include 24-hour gym, pool and hot tub, courtyard and bike storage.
1 of 38
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Northwood Point
1 Unit Available
306 Timberwood
306 Timberwood, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1627 sqft
3 bedroom attached condo at great corner location. Fully furnished with newer and barely used furniture. Gated community, 1 minutes walking cross street to awarded wining Canyon View elementary school, 2 minutes walking to Northwood high school.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southeast Anaheim
1 Unit Available
1855 S Manchester Ave
1855 South Manchester Avenue, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,800
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio Suite Staybridge Suites Anaheim Resort - Property Id: 256729 Fully furnished studio suite. Room has a great kitchen minus the oven. Breakfast included every morning. Complimentary parking, wi-fi and cable.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7225 Meurice Circle
7225 Meurice Circle, Eastvale, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,050
4139 sqft
Beautiful Home in Eastvale!!! - BEAUTIFUL HOME !! 5 BEDROOMS,4.5 BATHS, (ONE BIG BEDROOM DOWN STAIR FULL BATH, WITH UPGRADED MARBLE SINK TOP AND WALK IN CLOSET. GREAT FORMAL DINING ROOM WITH DIRECT ACCESS TO KITCHEN.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12901 Garden Grove Blv
12901 Garden Grove Boulevard, Garden Grove, CA
Studio
$2,408
350 sqft
Director of sales - Property Id: 285318 Additional Guest Room amenities include: All Suites feature a Fully Equipped Kitchen with cooktop, microwave, full-sized refrigerator/freezer (with icemaker), dishwasher, toaster, coffee maker, utensils,
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12668 Chapman Ave
12668 Chapman Avenue, Garden Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1300 sqft
Penthouse For Lease (2B2B, 1300ft, 3 Parking) - Property Id: 253033 Luxury Penthouse for lease 2 bed 2 bath, 1300 ft, 3 parking, with 16ft + high ceiling Utilities are included beside electricity, in-unit washer and dryer.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
11691 Leota Lane
11691 Leota Lane, Garden Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,950
1800 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW!!!!!!!!! FULLY FURNISHED WITH GREAT LOCATION, Beautiful single story Cul-De-ac home. 4 bedrooms/2 baths, 2 car garage with long driveway.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Northwood
1 Unit Available
140 Damsel
140 Damsel, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1110 sqft
Full furnished! Bright end units single level condo located at "Avalon" in the heart of Village of Eastwood. This spacious 2 bedrooms, 2 baths condo features an open floor plan with a lot of upgrades.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Northwood Point
1 Unit Available
44 Middleton
44 Middleton, Irvine, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,300
2630 sqft
Spacious home on a cul-de-sac in Northwood Pointe's Lexington 2 Gated community. A furnished 5 Beds, 3 bath and a downstairs office (maybe used as a bedroom) with hardwood flooring and new carpet.
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Walnut
1 Unit Available
21055 Stonybrook Drive
21055 Stonybrook Drive, Walnut, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
3216 sqft
180 Degree Panoramic Views in Desirable Snow Creek Estates Community. Private driveway with automatic gate. The backyard is an expansive tropical paradise with a large beautiful pool and spa.
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Northwood Point
1 Unit Available
63 Dublin
63 Dublin, Irvine, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,300
3328 sqft
Fully furnished or unfurnished up to you! Good location,it is in one of most desirable community in Irvine-Stonegate. 4 Bedrooms 4.5 bathrooms and one downstairs bedroom with a full bath attached, plus a huge loft on the second floor.
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Orchard Hills
1 Unit Available
105 Gypsum
105 Gypsum, Irvine, CA
5 Bedrooms
$8,988
5282 sqft
FURNISHED AVAILABLE FOR $12,000/ MONTH***ALSO SHORT TERM LEASE AVAILABLE***SUPER LUCKY FENG SHUI***BRAND NEW HOME & NEVER BEEN LIVED***PERFECT LOCATION W/HILL VIEW & 100% PRIVACY ON THE CUL-DE-SAC STREET***NO ONE IN FRONT & BACK***MOST POPULAR RUSSO
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Heninger Park
1 Unit Available
715 S Flower Street
715 South Flower Street, Santa Ana, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
788 sqft
***FURNISHED LEASE***available monthly for $3000, or weekly for $750. Historical Craftsman 2 beds 1 bath in Henninger Park, completely remodeled. Enjoy the art gallery feel, and work displayed from local artists.
