wofford heights
4 Apartments for rent in Wofford Heights, CA📍
218 Laurel
218 Laurel Street, Wofford Heights, CA
2 Bedrooms
$700
2 Bedroom 1 Bath in Wofford Heights - 2 bedroom 1 bath single-wide with small add-on entry room. Fenced yard with 2 small storage sheds on the property. Trash service is included. Refrigerator is included but not warrantied.
206 Old State Rd
206 Old State Road, Wofford Heights, CA
2 Bedrooms
$765
2 Bed 2 Bath Mobile Located in Wofford Heights - This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom mobile is located in Wofford Heights. Appliances include a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer & dryer.
222 Roby Ln
222 Roby Lane, Wofford Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$595
1 Bed 1 Bath Mobile Located in Wofford Heights - This 1 bedroom 1 bathroom mobile is located in Wofford Heights. Appliances include a stove, a refrigerator, and a dishwasher. Property includes a storage shed and a yard. 1 small dog allowed.
Results within 5 miles of Wofford Heights
4301 Huth St
4301 Huth Street, Lake Isabella, CA
3 Bedrooms
$895
4301 Huth St Available 04/15/20 3 Bed 2 Bath House Located in Lake Isabella - This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom House is located in Lake Isabella.This home includes a stove, dishwasher, & microwave. Washer & dryer hook-ups, for electric or propane.
