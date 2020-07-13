Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:32 AM

70 Apartments for rent in Windsor, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Windsor apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ...

1 of 23

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
9722 Starr Rd
9722 Starr Road, Windsor, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully Furnished 3 Bedroom Property in Windsor! - This beautifully remodeled home features all brand new appliances, brand new furnishings and linens throughout. Lovely landscaped backyard for your enjoyment.
Results within 1 mile of Windsor
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:13am
8 Units Available
Vineyard Creek
802 Vineyard Creek Drive, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,035
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,745
1375 sqft
Vineyard Creek offers signature one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Sonoma County's Wine Country, conveniently located near Hwy. 101 in Northern Santa Rosa.
Results within 5 miles of Windsor
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
13 Units Available
Northwest Santa Rosa
Pioneer 2000
2010 Pioneer Way, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
577 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
880 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pioneer 2000 in Santa Rosa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
13 Units Available
The Boulders at Fountaingrove
3680 Kelsey Knls, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,154
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,429
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,010
1421 sqft
Discover sophistication, elegance and environmentally conscience living in the heart of wine country. At The Boulders you will enjoy resort amenities, beautifully and intelligently planned residences, a park setting with unsurpassed area view.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
8 Units Available
Northwest Santa Rosa
The Villages
2980 Bay Village Cir, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,699
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,074
921 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,014
1157 sqft
The Villages - an exclusive apartment community designed to complement your individual style of living. Unique architectural details are reflected in the spacious one, two, and three bedroom plans.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:30am
4 Units Available
Canyon Oaks
4627 Thomas Lake Harris Drive, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,395
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,620
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A Gallaher Homes property, Canyon Oaks is a new luxury apartment complex located in the rolling hills of Fountaingrove in Santa Rosa, CA offering one, two, and three bedroom luxury apartment suites.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Northwest Santa Rosa
PARK VUE
2001 Piner Rd, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Park Vue Apartments. We are located in Santa Rosa, Ca and located near restaurants, entertainment, and shopping.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
3 Units Available
Overlook at Fountaingrove
200 Bicentennial Way, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1410 sqft
The Overlook at Fountaingrove offers refined residences in the heart of Sonoma Countys wine country.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
1 Unit Available
Northwest Santa Rosa
2221 Versailles Street
2221 Versailles Street, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
500 sqft
Nice in law unit above garage of main house in NWSR! Well maintained in law unit is clean and move in ready, lots of natural light, includes stacked washer and dryer. Feels spacious. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
401 Fairway Ct
401 Fairway Court, Healdsburg, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2521 sqft
Location! Location! Location! - Beautiful, custom home in the Greens subdivision, only minutes to the Plaza! 4 BR and 3 BA, 2,521 sq. ft. 1 BD and 1BA are downstairs.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2744 Rochelle St.
2744 Rochelle Street, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1812 sqft
2744 Rochelle St. Available 08/15/20 1,812 Square FootTwo level modern home in West Santa Rosa, 2 car garage - Viewing Vacant Properties are available by scheduling appointments Monday-Friday from the hours of 10:00 am-3:30 pm.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1930 Camino Del Prado
1930 Camino del Prado, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
750 sqft
Brand new and spacious one bedroom one bath granny unit above garage! - Brand new and spacious one bedroom one bath granny unit above garage! Incredible features include stainless steel appliances, new refrigerator and stackable washer/dryer

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1912 Peterson Lane
1912 Peterson Lane, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1366 sqft
Charming renovated one-level home in Northwest Santa Rosa! - Charming renovated one-level home in Northwest Santa Rosa! New vinyl flooring in the kitchen and hall bathroom. New carpet throughout. Cozy wood burning fireplace in the living room.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2044 Stonefield Lane
2044 Stonefield Lane., Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1589 sqft
2044 Stonefield Lane Available 08/01/20 Upscale Fountain Grove Condo with 2 suites and 2.5 bath( Water included Plus use of HOA amenities,pool,tennis court, spa) - Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath with 2 cars garage in Fountaingrove.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1613 Wishing Well Way
1613 Wishing Well Way, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1277 sqft
1613 Wishing Well Way - Three bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in North West Santa Rosa. Beautiful open floor plan with a great room that opens to the kitchen, great for entertaining.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Northwest Santa Rosa
2343 Roburta Lane
2343 Roburta Lane, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1650 sqft
2343 Roburta Lane Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home Available August 1st!! - This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home will be available August 1st.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1987 Piner Court
1987 Piner Court, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1143 sqft
3 bedroom house FULLY FURNISHED - Lovely 3 bed, 2 bath home., located on a court in North West Santa Rosa and comes FULLY FURNISHED (this is not negotiable). Washer/Dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave all included with a 2 car garage.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
901 Russell Avenue # 206
901 Russell Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
946 sqft
Gated 2 bedroom 1 Bath Condo in Falcon Wood - Gated Falcon Wood Condo complex located at Russell Ave and Range Avenue in Northern Santa Rosa. Very nice updated unit with second floor entry with a deck.

1 of 12

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Larkfield-Wikiup
5241 Poe Court
5241 Poe Court, Larkfield-Wikiup, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1290 sqft
Remodeled 3 bedroom 2.5 bath two story Duet near Mark west! - This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.

1 of 55

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
2038 Stonefield Lane
2038 Stonefield Lane., Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1631 sqft
Renovated one-level condo in Fountaingrove's Stonefield community! - Renovated one-level condo in Fountaingrove's Stonefield community! Thoughtfully designed with high end finishes.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
313 Sherman St.
313 Sherman Street, Healdsburg, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Charming 2 Bedroom Duplex Downtown Healdsburg - #ForRent Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex with small yard and 1 car garage. Washer/Dryer hookups near back door and kitchen. $2,000 a month. $3,000 Security Deposit. No pets.

1 of 25

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Northwest Santa Rosa
2327 Aria Place
2327 Aria Place, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1395 sqft
You need to see the massive walk-in closet! - DeDe's Rentals is pleased to present this one-level home in a new northwest Santa Rosa neighborhood. High ceilings throughout, open floorplan, low maintenance rear yard with large patio.

1 of 59

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3434 Woolsey Rd
3434 Woolsey Road, Sonoma County, CA
5 Bedrooms
$8,925
5800 sqft
3434 Woolsey Rd Available 08/08/20 Immaculate Home on Vineyard in the Heart of Martinelli Winery! - Must See! This home provides both charm and modern touches.
Results within 10 miles of Windsor
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
53 Units Available
38 North Santa Rosa
1020 Kawana Springs Road, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,240
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1067 sqft
38º North is Santa Rosa’s ultimate address for apartment home living. Perfectly located off of Highway 101, within minutes of Sonoma County’s most exceptional dining, wineries, breweries, shopping, outdoor adventures, and entertainment.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Windsor, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Windsor apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

