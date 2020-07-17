All apartments in Willits
134 Franklin Ave.
134 Franklin Ave.

134 Franklin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

134 Franklin Avenue, Willits, CA 95490

carpet
hardwood floors
range
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Surprisingly roomy 3 bd. bungalow in a convenient central location! - ***APPROVAL PENDING***
At first glance this appears to be just a cozy little bungalow, but step inside and you'll be surprised to find a recently refreshed 3 bedroom home with a number of charming features! Fresh interior paint, carpet, and linoleum all installed in early 2018. The enormous living area glows with natural light from the 2 large picture windows playing off the handsome hardwood flooring, not to mention the cozy brick-hearth wood stove and built in bookcase. Efficient kitchen offers ample counter and cabinet space plus an adjoining bonus room that could work as a walk-in pantry, office, or craft room. Three nice-sized bedrooms, a dedicated laundry room, detached 1+ car garage, all in a convenient central location!

Selzer Realty Property Management
425 S. Orchard Ave. #B
Ukiah, CA 95482
(707) 468-0411
www.selzerproperties.com
DRE# 00528452

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

