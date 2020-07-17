134 Franklin Ave.

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garage carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Surprisingly roomy 3 bd. bungalow in a convenient central location! - ***APPROVAL PENDING***

Please contact management office for additional information.



At first glance this appears to be just a cozy little bungalow, but step inside and you'll be surprised to find a recently refreshed 3 bedroom home with a number of charming features! Fresh interior paint, carpet, and linoleum all installed in early 2018. The enormous living area glows with natural light from the 2 large picture windows playing off the handsome hardwood flooring, not to mention the cozy brick-hearth wood stove and built in bookcase. Efficient kitchen offers ample counter and cabinet space plus an adjoining bonus room that could work as a walk-in pantry, office, or craft room. Three nice-sized bedrooms, a dedicated laundry room, detached 1+ car garage, all in a convenient central location!



Selzer Realty Property Management

425 S. Orchard Ave. #B

Ukiah, CA 95482

(707) 468-0411

www.selzerproperties.com

DRE# 00528452



(RLNE4239139)