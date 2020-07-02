All apartments in Westmorland
Find more places like 195 S Center ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westmorland, CA
/
195 S Center ST
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

195 S Center ST

195 South Center Street · (760) 285-6271
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

195 South Center Street, Westmorland, CA 92281

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Studio · 1 Bath · 4000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
Vacant Commercial Building for Lease in the Heart of Westmorland, Ca. Available for Immediate Occupancy. Building is 4000 sf M/L with 50 feet store fronting Center St, just off Main Street, (Hwy 86). Next door to Post Office. Building has rear alley access which includes fenced storage area, Three 5 ton Air Conditioning units on their own Breakers and Electrical panel. Commercial Grade Metal Building also has extra insulation per owner that consists of entire Ceiling that has 12 inches insulation and drywalled as well as the sides of the interior of the building that has 6 inches insulation and drywalled. Interior Storage area, with bonus room and full bath with shower. The town of Westmorland is the first stop coming into the Imperial Valley on one of the busiest traveled connecting Highways (Highway 86) in Southern California. Many possible uses for this building in town surrounded by Agricultural farming industry and residential community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 195 S Center ST have any available units?
195 S Center ST has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 195 S Center ST currently offering any rent specials?
195 S Center ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 195 S Center ST pet-friendly?
No, 195 S Center ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westmorland.
Does 195 S Center ST offer parking?
No, 195 S Center ST does not offer parking.
Does 195 S Center ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 195 S Center ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 195 S Center ST have a pool?
No, 195 S Center ST does not have a pool.
Does 195 S Center ST have accessible units?
No, 195 S Center ST does not have accessible units.
Does 195 S Center ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 195 S Center ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 195 S Center ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 195 S Center ST has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 195 S Center ST?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity