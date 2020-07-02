195 S Center ST

Amenities

Vacant Commercial Building for Lease in the Heart of Westmorland, Ca. Available for Immediate Occupancy. Building is 4000 sf M/L with 50 feet store fronting Center St, just off Main Street, (Hwy 86). Next door to Post Office. Building has rear alley access which includes fenced storage area, Three 5 ton Air Conditioning units on their own Breakers and Electrical panel. Commercial Grade Metal Building also has extra insulation per owner that consists of entire Ceiling that has 12 inches insulation and drywalled as well as the sides of the interior of the building that has 6 inches insulation and drywalled. Interior Storage area, with bonus room and full bath with shower. The town of Westmorland is the first stop coming into the Imperial Valley on one of the busiest traveled connecting Highways (Highway 86) in Southern California. Many possible uses for this building in town surrounded by Agricultural farming industry and residential community.