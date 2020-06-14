/
1 bedroom apartments
65 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in West Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Last updated June 14 at 12:14pm
West Whittier-Los Nietos
1 Unit Available
7825 Duchess Drive
7825 Duchess Drive, West Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
850 sqft
2-bedroom apartment in Whittier, CA. Unit includes a stove, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, A/C unit, ceiling fan, 1 covered parking space, and shared laundry facility.
Results within 1 mile of West Whittier-Los Nietos
Last updated June 14 at 06:28pm
East Whittier City
1 Unit Available
The Governor
8407 Hydro Drive, Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
576 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Governor in Whittier. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Whittier City
1 Unit Available
11588 Beverly Boulevard
11588 Beverly Boulevard, Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
1195 sqft
This upgraded spacious guest house is beautiful with lots of windows and a huge open kitchen to the family room. The Master Bedroom is private and has a beautiful window and light with the view of the back yard.
Results within 5 miles of West Whittier-Los Nietos
Last updated June 14 at 12:40pm
Downey
5 Units Available
Oak Tree
9060 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
567 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Oak Tree in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 06:07pm
Downey
4 Units Available
Square
12535 Brookshire Ave, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
750 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments within walking distance to local schools, Metrolink Greenline Station and movie theater. Residences have in-unit laundry, fireplace, stainless steel kitchen appliances and walk-in closets. Community amenities include media room and gym.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Downey
26 Units Available
Park Regency Club Apartments
10000 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,611
720 sqft
Welcome to the Park Regency Club Apartments for rent in Downey, CA. We are conveniently located at the apex of five major freeways near tons of shopping, entertainment, the LAX airport, and Orange County.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Norwalk
12 Units Available
Solterra at Civic Center
12700 Bloomfield Ave, Norwalk, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,805
751 sqft
Located near I-5 between Los Angeles and Orange County. Huge kitchens and private laundry. Tenants have access to two resort-style pools, a tennis course and a clubhouse.
Last updated June 14 at 06:45pm
East Whittier City
2 Units Available
Kendallwood Apartments
10522 Santa Gertrudes Ave, Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,845
820 sqft
Great location, close to Whittwood Town Center Mall and restaurants like Red Robin, Thai Table and Buffalo Wild Wings. Units have laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community includes pool, parking, gym and hot tub.
Last updated June 14 at 06:31pm
Pico Rivera
3 Units Available
Rosemead Place
7711 Rosemead Boulevard, Pico Rivera, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
750 sqft
Rosemead Place, in Pico Rivera, has newly renovated apartments that provide ceiling fans, air-conditioning, stoves, dishwashers, mirror wardrobe doors, spacious apartments with new interiors.
Last updated June 14 at 12:29pm
Downey
1 Unit Available
Downey Village
11628 N Bellflower Blvd, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
560 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Downey Village in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 01:04pm
Downey
2 Units Available
Woodruff Village Apartment Homes
13210 Woodruff Ave, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,470
600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Woodruff Village Apartment Homes in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Santa Fe Springs
3 Units Available
Miro
12257 Heritage Springs Dr, Santa Fe Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,225
737 sqft
This Santa Fe Springs community offers a fitness center, garage parking and night patrol. It's also only minutes from the shopping and other experiences along Telegraph Road. Units have stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring.
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
South Whittier
1 Unit Available
14125 Coteau Dr
14125 Coteau Drive, South Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
750 sqft
Spacious 1 Bedroom Apartment near many schools. - Property Id: 299256 First month is five hundred dollars off! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/299256 Property Id 299256 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5850960)
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Uptown Whittier
1 Unit Available
13319 Penn St Apt A
13319 Penn Street, Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
650 sqft
Small building only 7 units at property street parking newly renovated units !! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5768165)
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Whittier City
1 Unit Available
7633 Bright Ave
7633 Bright Ave, Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
200 sqft
1 Bedroom 1 Bath Bungalow House for Rent in Uptown Whittier- YES SECTION 8 - YES SECTION 8! 1Bed 1 Bath bungalow house for rent in Whittier. Three homes on the lot but all are separated, no common walls. Garden setting, very private.
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Downey
1 Unit Available
8012 Duesler Lane
8012 Duesler Lane, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
4564 sqft
Great property in a great location. Close to the Downey Landing.
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Park El Monte
1 Unit Available
3109 Seaman Avenue 1/2
3109 Seaman Avenue, El Monte, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
550 sqft
Updated 1bed/1bath apt with 1-carport parking in El Monte. Nice laminate and tile flooring throughout the unit. Updated kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, with stove/oven. Wall heater inside the unit. Convenient location.
Results within 10 miles of West Whittier-Los Nietos
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Lowell
22 Units Available
Valentia Apartments
951 S Beach Blvd, La Habra, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,872
775 sqft
Just west of the scenic Chino Hills State Park, this pet-friendly apartment complex features luxury touches such as granite counter-tops and carpeted floors. A full range of on-site amenities include internet access, elevator and gym.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Alhambra
33 Units Available
88 at Alhambra Place
88 S Garfield Ave, Alhambra, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,976
791 sqft
Eight miles from downtown Los Angeles, near Alhambra City High School. Includes in-unit laundry and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with a parking garage and 24-hour maintenance. Close to parks and the Alhambra Community Garden.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Cerritos
26 Units Available
Cerritos Apartments
18944 Vickie Ave, Cerritos, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,814
706 sqft
Near local elementary school and parks, and close to Highway 91. One- to two-bedroom apartments come with hardwood floors and carpeting, air conditioning, walk-in closets and open floor plans. Community pool, gym, playground and laundry.
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Artesia
1 Unit Available
Los Arboles Apartments
11901 176th St, Artesia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
700 sqft
- (RLNE1991360)
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Cerritos
29 Units Available
Aria
12611 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,443
775 sqft
Close to Los Cerritos Center. Apartments feature entryways with seating, gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, living areas with plank flooring and bathrooms with large soaking tubs. On-site karaoke room, fitness center and sky lounge.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Cypress
19 Units Available
Casa Grande Apartments
4455 Casa Grande Circle, Cypress, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
712 sqft
Within a 20-acre, forested area minutes from area businesses, schools and parks. On-site business center, resort-style spa, fitness area and complimentary refreshments. Gourmet kitchens and fireplaces in some units.
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Buena Park
2 Units Available
6400 Lincoln Avenue
6400 Lincoln Ave, Buena Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
775 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6400 Lincoln Avenue in Buena Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
