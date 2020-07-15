Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

10 Apartments for rent in Visalia, CA with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
2834 S. Conyer
2834 South Conyer Street, Visalia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2025 sqft
2834 S. Conyer Available 07/17/20 2834 S. Conyer - Visalia - This Home Is Two Stories. New Paint And New Light Fixtures. Has Carpet And Tile Flooring. Has A Formal Dinning Room, Breakfast Nook, And Living Room With A Fireplace Area.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
2732 S. Sallee Court
2732 South Sallee Court, Visalia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
2732 S. Sallee Court Available 08/10/20 2732 Sallee - Visalia - This Apartment Has New Tile Flooring, Paint, And Light Fixtures. Central Air And Heating. Has A Fireplace Area. Blinds Throughout. Front Security Door.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
4822 W. Robinwood Ct.
4822 West Robinwood Avenue, Visalia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
Coming Soon! - No Cats Allowed (RLNE5935346)

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
836 S Whitney Dr
836 South Whitney Drive, Visalia, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
Beautiful Country Style Home in the City - Property Id: 154528 Country Classic Home in the City Beautiful 4/2 Spacious Home Large Private Fenced in yard with Fruit trees thru out Gated Pool and a relaxing Patio/BarBQ area.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1411 S. Divisadero AVe. #4
1411 South Divisadero Street, Visalia, CA
1 Bedroom
$800
Spacious Apartment!!! - Spacious Apartment well established neighborhood, 1 bedroom 1 bathroom, with indoor washer/dryer hookup, covered patio, carport, community pool, gated entry, close to schools, stores and restaurants, apartment is fully

Last updated June 8 at 05:42 PM
1 Unit Available
1420 West Walnut Avenue
1420 West Walnut Avenue, Visalia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
Nice 2/1 apartment with newer carpet. Has a small backyard and patio. Laundry room available near unit. ------------------------------------------------ This property is being managed by CROWN REALTY exclusively.

Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
1 Unit Available
2500 West Lark Avenue
2500 W Lark Ave, Visalia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
900 sqft
This lovely 2 bed, 2 bath unit is located in NW Visalia in Ashley Square. The unit features an open living area with new laminate flooring throughout.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
1252 Pismo Ct.
1252 Pismo Court, Tulare, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1588 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5913886)
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
10524 Ave. 388
10524 Avenue 388, Monson, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2140 sqft
10524 Ave. 388 Available 09/01/20 Ranch setting coming soon - Professionally managed by Cloverland Property Mgmt Inc. Over 2100' sq ft Ranch house and swimming pool. Three spacious bedrooms and two and half bath. Two car garage with remote opener.

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
217 South H Street
217 South H Street, Exeter, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1176 sqft
This lovely 3 bed, 1 bath home is located on South H street in Exeter.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Visalia, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Visalia renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

