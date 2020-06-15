All apartments in Visalia
2539 East College Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 3:40 PM

2539 East College Avenue

2539 East College Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2539 East College Avenue, Visalia, CA 93292

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This lovely 3 bed, 2 bath home is located on East College Avenue in SE Visalia! You walk into an open living room area with nice wood floors throughout. There is a dining area fixated between the living room and kitchen with an available barstool seating area. The kitchen is equipped with a gas oven, dishwasher, and a built in microwave, offering plenty of cabinet storage space. You have access to an abundance of storage as you walk to the garage area, leaving an attached 1 car garage. The bedrooms are roomy each containing wood floors and plenty of closet space. There is an office room with built in fixtures as you walk toward the master bedroom. The master bedroom contains carpet, and has a large bathroom with a walk in shower, closet storage, and indoor laundry hookups (gas or electric). The property has spacious yards with water and gardening included, and has shade trees surrounding the property in a gorgeous SE Visalia neighborhood. Apply now at equitygroupinc.com!

*Bonus Amenity Included* An additional $10 fee added to the resident's monthly total will be utilized to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

For viewing instructions please contact Rently @ 559-397-0007, viewing hours are from 8:00am-8:00pm 7 days a week.

Be sure to bring the following items if you would like to fill out an application:
1. Valid Driver's License or ID
2. Proof of Income
3. Social Security Card

The Equity Group Inc.
420 North Court St
Visalia CA 93291
559-732-8800

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2539 East College Avenue have any available units?
2539 East College Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Visalia, CA.
How much is rent in Visalia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Visalia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2539 East College Avenue have?
Some of 2539 East College Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2539 East College Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2539 East College Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2539 East College Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2539 East College Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Visalia.
Does 2539 East College Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2539 East College Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2539 East College Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2539 East College Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2539 East College Avenue have a pool?
No, 2539 East College Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2539 East College Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2539 East College Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2539 East College Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2539 East College Avenue has units with dishwashers.
