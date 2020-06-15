2539 East College Avenue

Amenities

This lovely 3 bed, 2 bath home is located on East College Avenue in SE Visalia! You walk into an open living room area with nice wood floors throughout. There is a dining area fixated between the living room and kitchen with an available barstool seating area. The kitchen is equipped with a gas oven, dishwasher, and a built in microwave, offering plenty of cabinet storage space. You have access to an abundance of storage as you walk to the garage area, leaving an attached 1 car garage. The bedrooms are roomy each containing wood floors and plenty of closet space. There is an office room with built in fixtures as you walk toward the master bedroom. The master bedroom contains carpet, and has a large bathroom with a walk in shower, closet storage, and indoor laundry hookups (gas or electric). The property has spacious yards with water and gardening included, and has shade trees surrounding the property in a gorgeous SE Visalia neighborhood. Apply now at equitygroupinc.com!



*Bonus Amenity Included* An additional $10 fee added to the resident's monthly total will be utilized to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



For viewing instructions please contact Rently @ 559-397-0007, viewing hours are from 8:00am-8:00pm 7 days a week.



Be sure to bring the following items if you would like to fill out an application:

1. Valid Driver's License or ID

2. Proof of Income

3. Social Security Card



The Equity Group Inc.

420 North Court St

Visalia CA 93291

559-732-8800



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.