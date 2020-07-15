193 Apartments for rent in View Park-Windsor Hills, CA with balconies
View Park-Windsor Hills has played host to a range of influential musicians over the years, but two really stand out -- the legendary Tina Turner and Ray Charles. Music really is in the town's blood.
That said, View Park-Windsor Hills isn't actually a town or a city at all. It's really a census-designated place, or CDP, in the city of Los Angeles. The two neighborhoods of View Park and Windsor Hills lie northwest of South Los Angeles, and Southwest of Downtown, with Santa Monica over on the western coast to the north and Inglewood directly to the south. The weather, as we all know, is pretty good in LA, and the entire city surrounding the CDP offers endless entertainment to anyone living in the area. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for View Park-Windsor Hills renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.