193 Apartments for rent in View Park-Windsor Hills, CA with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often

1 Unit Available
View Park-Windsor Hills
4136 Victoria Ave
4136 South Victoria Avenue, View Park-Windsor Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1700 sqft
View Park Stunner - Upper Unit - Property Id: 250651 Remodeled View park upper unit. 3 huge bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Kitchen has been updated with quartz counters and new cabinets.
Results within 1 mile of View Park-Windsor Hills

1 Unit Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
7101 South La Cienega Boulevard
7101 South La Cienega Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1246 sqft
This beautiful, brand new 3-bedroom and 2-bath unit are centrally located near LAX/Westchester, Culver City, The Forum/new Rams Stadium, and the Westfield Mall.

1 Unit Available
Congress West
3740 Santa Rosalia Drive
3740 Santa Rosalia Drive, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
JUST BRING YOUR SUITCASE! As this centrally located, Baldwin Hills’ “Bedford Promenade” Top Floor 1 bed/1 bath condo is offered completely furnished and shows like a model! You’ll love this condo’s sophistication as well as mountain and city views

1 Unit Available
Park Mesa Heights
4210 W 58th Place
4210 West 58th Place, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1416 sqft
NEW HOUSE IN THE MARKET! Here is the perfect opportunity to live in a Newly renovated house in the beautiful area of View Park/Park Hill Heights in Los Angeles County.

1 Unit Available
Park Mesa Heights
3638 West SLAUSON Avenue
3638 W Slauson Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,500
CUTE ONE BEDROOM PRIVATE APARTMENT BEHIND FRONT COMMERCIAL SPACE ON SLAUSON BLVD. THIS APARTMENT OFFERS LIVING ROOM AREA WITH SKYLIGHT, LAMINATE WOOD FLOORING OPEN TO THE KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR. DINING ROOM OR DEN, FULL BATH.
Results within 5 miles of View Park-Windsor Hills
79 Units Available
Washington Culver
Upper Ivy
8809 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA
Studio
$3,365
614 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,530
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,035
785 sqft
Now Pre-Leasing! cutting-edge amenities meet the comforts of home for your next level living experience. That’s because we’re creating a dynamic community with you in mind. No need to thank us – we deserve each other.
8 Units Available
Mar Vista
Westside Apartments
3165 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,422
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,129
1119 sqft
Situated on Sawtelle Boulevard with its many eateries and entertainment venues. Apartments boast private balconies with courtyard and pool views. Community offers outdoor grilling areas, spas, a resort-style swimming pool and a 24-hour fitness center.
4 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Townhomes on Emerson
8600 Emerson Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,251
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Townhomes on Emerson in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!
6 Units Available
Palms
Cobalt
10601 Washington Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,577
682 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,245
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
15 Units Available
Mid-City West
Museum Terrace
600 S Curson Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,203
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,570
1095 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes in a gated community, with state-of-the-art kitchens and spacious floor plans. Residents have access to a spa, a fitness center and a lounge, among other amenities. Ten minutes from downtown LA.
27 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Altitude Apartments
5900 Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,152
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,493
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,351
1111 sqft
Contemporary apartments have glass tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. Electric car charging stations on site. Relax in the heated salt water swimming pool. Nearby Interstate 405 makes commuting easy.
17 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
The Madrid
8655 Belford Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,070
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,050
1327 sqft
Spacious units with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Fridge, stove, dishwasher and microwave. Patio or balcony and 24-hour laundry facilities. Hot tub, clubhouse, pool and gym. Pet-friendly.
40 Units Available
Greater Wilshire
The Mansfield at Miracle Mile
5100 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,479
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,497
945 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
1341 sqft
***WE ARE OPEN!*** Offering all tour options: Virtual, Self-Guided, or In-Person.
21 Units Available
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
K2LA
685 S New Hampshire Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,805
464 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,137
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,313
1030 sqft
Nestled in Koreatown, just minutes from Hollywood and Downtown Los Angeles. Apartments with balcony and custom cabinets. Community amenities include a pool, resident lounge, fitness center, and a rooftop deck with expansive city views.
6 Units Available
Mid-City West
5550 Wilshire at Miracle Mile
5550 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,665
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,145
1515 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale living in the heart of LA. Dramatic living spaces with large windows overlooking the city. Energy-efficient interiors, gourmet kitchens, and walk-in closets. On-site private lounge, outdoor terrace, and resort-style pool and cabana.
3 Units Available
Greater Wilshire
Windsor at Hancock Park
445 N Rossmore Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,090
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,755
1178 sqft
Newly revamped one- and two-bedroom homes with quartz countertops, 10-foot ceilings, central air-conditioning, and hardwood floors. Sparkling pool, dry sauna, and whirlpool spa available for residents. Minutes away from Hollywood.
81 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Modera West LA
5901 Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,495
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,080
1134 sqft
Located near the 405, Marina Expressway and I-10. Complex features a media and gaming room, work-from-home hubs, two-story indoor-outdoor clubhouse and pool. Units have loft layouts and upgraded stainless steel appliances.
19 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Runway
12760 West Millenium Dr, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,382
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,676
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,762
1294 sqft
Adjacent to Ballona Wetlands in downtown Playa Vista. One-story flats and two-story lofts in a self-contained community boasting multiple retailers, restaurants and cinemas. Residents have access to a public park with mature landscaping.
51 Units Available
Mid-City West
Palazzo West
6220 West 3rd Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,595
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,815
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,453
1963 sqft
Smoke-free homes with granite countertops, private balconies, and extra storage room. Common amenities include a rooftop lounge, saltwater pool, and state-of-the-art gym. Twenty minutes from downtown Los Angeles.
27 Units Available
South Robertson
HillCreste Apartments
1420 Ambassador St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,842
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,340
1264 sqft
Close to Beverly Hills and the I-405. Luxury apartments with a fireplace and a modern kitchen. Newly furnished and includes private laundry facilities. Community has a pool, a sauna and a gym.
28 Units Available
Mid-City West
Villas at Park La Brea Apartments
5555 W 6th St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,415
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,222
1164 sqft
Close to Wilshire Blvd and a short walk from S La Brea Ave. Luxury apartments with a fireplace, a patio/balcony and stainless steel kitchen appliances. A Mediterranean-style community offers a pool, courtyard and clubhouse.
42 Units Available
Mid-City West
Palazzo East
348 S. Hauser Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,545
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,370
1408 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,695
1957 sqft
Close to Park La Brea and Highway 101. Mediterranean-style apartments with patio/balcony, hardwood floors and a luxury kitchen with appliances. Community includes a dog park, concierge service and a gym.
6 Units Available
Olympic Park
Villa Vicente
5351 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,662
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,997
585 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours.
10 Units Available
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
Versailles Koreatown
918 S Oxford Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,194
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,553
965 sqft
Convenient Koreatown location only minutes from downtown Los Angeles. Escape from urban hustle and bustle amid courtyards and fountains. Meditate in the tranquil Zen garden or perfect your stroke on the putting green.
City Guide for View Park-Windsor Hills, CA

View Park-Windsor Hills has played host to a range of influential musicians over the years, but two really stand out -- the legendary Tina Turner and Ray Charles. Music really is in the town's blood.

That said, View Park-Windsor Hills isn't actually a town or a city at all. It's really a census-designated place, or CDP, in the city of Los Angeles. The two neighborhoods of View Park and Windsor Hills lie northwest of South Los Angeles, and Southwest of Downtown, with Santa Monica over on the western coast to the north and Inglewood directly to the south. The weather, as we all know, is pretty good in LA, and the entire city surrounding the CDP offers endless entertainment to anyone living in the area. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in View Park-Windsor Hills, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for View Park-Windsor Hills renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

