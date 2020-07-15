193 Apartments for rent in View Park-Windsor Hills, CA with balconies

View Park-Windsor Hills has played host to a range of influential musicians over the years, but two really stand out -- the legendary Tina Turner and Ray Charles. Music really is in the town's blood.

That said, View Park-Windsor Hills isn't actually a town or a city at all. It's really a census-designated place, or CDP, in the city of Los Angeles. The two neighborhoods of View Park and Windsor Hills lie northwest of South Los Angeles, and Southwest of Downtown, with Santa Monica over on the western coast to the north and Inglewood directly to the south. The weather, as we all know, is pretty good in LA, and the entire city surrounding the CDP offers endless entertainment to anyone living in the area. See more