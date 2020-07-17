All apartments in Ukiah
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

705 W. Standley St. #A

705 West Standley Street · (707) 468-0411
Location

705 West Standley Street, Ukiah, CA 95482

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 705 W. Standley St. #A · Avail. now

$1,150

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

all utils included
recently renovated
microwave
furnished
range
refrigerator
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Adorably cozy studio cottage on the Westside; all utilities included! - Utterly charming studio cottage in the heart of Ukiah's treasured Westside neighborhoods! This cozy little home has been recently updated and is available furnished or unfurnished depending on your needs. Either way, the unit comes nicely equipped with a gas stove with microwave/range hood combo unit, refrigerator, and a stacking washing machine & dryer. Conveniently located just steps from the eateries and boutiques of the historic downtown district, and a short walk to Todd Grove Park and the Ukiah Golf Course. And to top it all off, the rent includes all utilities!

Selzer Realty Property Management
425 S. Orchard Ave. #B
Ukiah, CA 95482
(707) 468-0411
www.selzerproperties.com
DRE# 00528452

(RLNE5886693)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

