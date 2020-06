Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated refrigerator

Updated 4 bedroom, 2 Full Bath Home includes a detached work space in back! - Newly updated with vinyl plank flooring and paint!

4 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathooms

Large living and dining area with a great flow to the kitchen

Covered back patio with a detached work space!



Rent $2300.00

Security Deposit $3500.00

1 Year Lease

Tenant pays all utilities including setting up Trash services

Tenant must provide their own Fridge (one pictured will be removed)



No Pets Allowed



