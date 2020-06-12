10 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Tulare, CA

Apartment List
1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
601 N. Welch Drive
601 Welch Drive, Tulare, CA
2 Bedrooms
$795
601 N. Welch Drive - Tulare - This Apartment Has Laundry Hook-Ups And A Small Yard. No Pets Allowed. Includes: Water, Sewer, Trash, And Yard Care Schools: Garden, Cherry, Western No Pets Allowed (RLNE5454810)

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
246 N. N Street, Apt 2
246 North N Street, Tulare, CA
2 Bedrooms
$795
246 N. N Street, Apt 2 Available 06/26/20 246 N. N Street, Apt 2 - Tulare - This Two Story Apartment Has Tile Flooring Throughout. Central Air And Heating. Living Room And Dinning Room Area. No Pets Please.

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
356 N. H Street, Apt B
356 North H Street, Tulare, CA
2 Bedrooms
$750
356 N H Street, Apt B - This Apartment Has Tile Flooring Throughout. Water Cooler And Wall Heater. Kitchen Area Has A Gas Range Stove. Blinds Throughout. One Carport Space. No Pets Please.

1 of 7

Last updated October 10 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
798 W. Pleasant Avenue
798 W Pleasant Ave, Tulare, CA
2 Bedrooms
$795
950 sqft
798 W. Pleasant Avenue Available 10/25/19 798 Pleasant - Tulare - This Apartment Has Carpet And Linoleum Flooring. Central Air And Heating. Blinds Throughout. Kitchen Area Has A Gas Stove. Has Laundry Hook-Ups. No Pets Please. Carport Parking.
Results within 5 miles of Tulare

1 of 9

Last updated June 8 at 05:42pm
1 Unit Available
1420 West Walnut Avenue
1420 West Walnut Avenue, Visalia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
Nice 2/1 apartment with newer carpet. Has a small backyard and patio. Laundry room available near unit. ------------------------------------------------ This property is being managed by CROWN REALTY exclusively.
Results within 10 miles of Tulare
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 12:32pm
4 Units Available
ReNew Visalia
3315 S Lovers Ln, Tulare County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
904 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.

1 of 43

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Visalia
1 Unit Available
718 N Floral
718 North Floral Street, Visalia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
880 sqft
Beautifully Furnished, Medical Center, Downtown - Property Id: 19296 Midtown 718 Apartments Visalia, CA- Available now Fully-furnished apartments in a small complex less than 1 mile from Downtown Visalia, where travelers and locals find the best

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Visalia
1 Unit Available
442 S. Tipton
442 South Tipton Street, Visalia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1216 sqft
Month to month lease! - Built in 1922, this home has an open, spacious floor plan with built in shelves. Property has newer carpet and paint and a very long carport for trailer storage. Home is centrally located near downtown and a grocery store.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northeast District
1 Unit Available
1334 N. Irma Street
1334 North Irma Street, Visalia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$995
1028 sqft
1334 N. Irma Street Available 07/01/20 1334 Irma - Visalia - This Home Has Carpet And Tile Flooring. Two Window Coolers. Blinds And Curtains. Indoor Laundry Room With Hook-Ups. Dinning Room Area. Kitchen Area Has A Gas Stove. RV Access To Backyard.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Visalia
1 Unit Available
1439 E. Douglas Avenue
1439 East Douglas Avenue, Visalia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$775
770 sqft
1439 E. Douglas Avenue - Visalia - This Apartment Has A Carport Area. This Is A Downstairs Unit. No Pets Please.

