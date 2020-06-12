44 Apartments for rent in Toro Canyon, CA with balcony

Apartment List
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re... Read Guide >

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3198 Via Real
3198 Via Real, Toro Canyon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,700
3198 Via Real Available 06/15/20 Carpinteria fully furnished Oasis! This home has a rural feel with access to Santa Barbara & Ventura in minutes, plus great beach access within walking distance. - Privately gated, 3,300 sq.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
879 Sand Point Road
879 Sand Point Road, Toro Canyon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$18,000
5656 sqft
Spectacular Beach Front Resort style property CASA BLANCA ESTATES close to Santa Barbara suited for California living lifestyle, privately gated features five bedrooms, office, 7 Bathrooms, spacious open plan Living Room with see thru fireplace,
Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
2525 Banner Ave
2525 Banner Avenue, Summerland, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,600
640 sqft
Sky Bungalow - Where the sky meets the sea! The perfect FURNISHED MONTHLY one bedroom/ one bath rental for business, relocation, or vacation.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1807 Fernald Point
1807 Fernald Point Lane, Montecito, CA
6 Bedrooms
$45,000
One of the most premiere oceanfront properties in Montecito, located just down the road from the new Rosewood Miramar Beach Resort, this luxurious estate is tucked behind the gates of Fernald Cove and offers the finest in materials and design,

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
4700 Sandyland Rd
4700 Sandyland Road, Carpinteria, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
828 sqft
Furnished vacation rental, right across the street from the beach. Walk to downtown Carpinteria. Weekly & monthly rentals. Summer is weekly rentals only. Check in and check out date is Saturday. 7 night minimum/maximum.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1171 Mesa Rd
1171 Mesa Road, Montecito, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,900
2000 sqft
Delightful Montecito Cottage style home. 3BR, 2BA,2000 sq.ft. with many upgrades including baths, kitchen and A/C. Pool, several private patios, walk to beach and Coast Village. MUS. One year lease, unfurnished. COVID showing requirements.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
191 Rincon Point Rd
191 Rincon Point Road, Santa Barbara County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
2224 sqft
*Current availability: August 17th-21st, September 7th-30th, October 2020, and beyond. All other summer 2020 dates are booked.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
2535 Whitney Ave
2535 Whitney Avenue, Summerland, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
2701 sqft
AVAILABLE 11/15/2020! FULLY FURNISHED - 4 BEDROOM / 3 BATHROOM - ENJOY OCEAN VIEWS IN LUXURY! - Welcome to one of the Premier Properties in Summerland! Nestled between the Pacific Ocean and Santa Barbara, ''Summerland Sea View'' is perfect for one

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Coast Village
1 Unit Available
1220 Coast Village Rd
1220 Coast Village Road, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
Luxury top floor fully furnished corner unit boasting 3bed/2bath with balcony with peaks of the ocean. Walk everywhere Montecito has to offer with this centrally located and quality furnished condominium.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
8108 Puesta Del Sol
8108 Puesta Del Sol, Ventura County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$28,000
3477 sqft
*Currently booked through Labor Day 2020. Please inquire regarding availability after Labor Day.* Located right on the sand, behind the private gates at Rincon Point, this stunning beach estate offers a commanding presence both in volume and style.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
181 Rincon Point
181 Rincon Point Road, Santa Barbara County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
(((($5000 Weekly Price!)))) Beautiful Vacation Home overlooking Rincon Beach, Four bedrooms, sleeps 6, family room, living room, ocean view enclosed dining deck and patio sun areas in garden setting. Spa and outside shower, easy beachaccess.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1368 E Mountain Dr
1368 East Mountain Drive, Montecito, CA
8 Bedrooms
$75,000
11351 sqft
AVAILABLE STARTING SEPT 15th** Nestled in the foothills of Montecito, this expansive 5-acre compound offers panoramic views of the Pacific.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1084 Golf Road
1084 Golf Road, Montecito, CA
8 Bedrooms
$55,000
7200 sqft
Available 09/05/20 Available September 5th Montecitos finest property, this magnificent 1920s estate combines the grace, style and elegance of Montecitos Golden Age with world-class, modern amenities, offering a truly luxurious lifestyle.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4347 Avenue Del Mar
4347 Avenue Del Mar, Santa Barbara County, CA
5 Bedrooms
$23,500
4200 sqft
Driftwood Beach Retreat - Oceanfront Privacy and Relaxation - For Detailed Booking Information & Availability, Please Visit: http://www.paradiseretreats.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4595 Del Mar Avenue
4595 Avenue Del Mar, Santa Barbara County, CA
5 Bedrooms
$28,800
3700 sqft
Endless Summer Retreat - Perfection on the Sand in Carpinteria - For Detailed Booking Information & Availability, Please Visit: http://www.paradiseretreats.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
256 Las Entradas
256 Las Entradas Drive, Montecito, CA
6 Bedrooms
$25,000
8716 sqft
256 Las Entradas Available 08/01/20 Majestic Tudor Mansion with sweeping ocean and island views! Montecito...

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
4885 Sandyland Road
4885 Sandyland Road, Carpinteria, CA
3 Bedrooms
$16,000
1780 sqft
Oceanfront Condo in Carpinteria w/ ocean, island, & coastline views - Snowbird's paradise found at the ''World's Safest Beach''. Minimum 30 day rental req'd by HOA.3 Bedrooms with 3 baths, 2 ensuite.

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
2315 Varley Street
2315 Varley Street, Summerland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,650
528 sqft
2315 Varley Street Available 06/01/20 Sweetest one bedroom one bath in Summerland! Lots of extras:) - You will be fully charmed by this beautifully quaint; free standing, one bedroom one bathroom in the wonderful community of Summerland.
Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Montecito Home Estates
1 Unit Available
830 Chelham Way
830 Chelham Way, Montecito, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,400
Open and bright four-bedroom, three bath custom Mountain View home in tranquil Montecito. The living room and updated kitchen (with stainless steel appliances) open to beautiful mountain views from their large patio doors.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Alta Mesa
1 Unit Available
616 Calle Del Oro
616 Calle Del Oro, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1872 sqft
Views!! Views!! Views!! Location!! Location!! Location!! A stunning Alta Mesa home remodeled into a light, bright & open floor plan with ocean, sunset & mountain views.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
West Downtown
1 Unit Available
401 Chapala
401 Chapala Street, Santa Barbara, CA
1 Bedroom
$5,600
1374 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FURNISHED RENTAL - AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. Experience the best that Santa Barbara has to offer from this luxury downtown condominium.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
East Beach
1 Unit Available
408 Por La Mar Cir
408 Por La Mar Circle, Santa Barbara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,700
Unfurnished 1 bedroom 1 bath ground floor unit available for a long term lease.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Laguna
1 Unit Available
409 E Anapamu St
409 East Anapamu Street, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1348 sqft
Fully Furnished. AVAILABLE: APRIL 2021 FORWARD. This relaxing craftsman style house is perfect for those that want to live like a local and stay for at least a month or more.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Lower State
1 Unit Available
618 Anacapa
618 Anacapa Street, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2655 sqft
Wonderful in town end unit condo that lives like a home. Fully furnished 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath, three story condo with three private outdoor areas and a 2 car garage. A walk scored of 97, this gated in town condo has everything.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Toro Canyon, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Toro Canyon renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

