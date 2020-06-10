All apartments in Toro Canyon
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:14 PM

3545 Padaro Ln

3545 Padaro Lane · (805) 252-2773
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3545 Padaro Lane, Toro Canyon, CA 93013

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$25,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2108 sqft

Amenities

Property Amenities
*Current availability: August 23rd-27th, September 14th-17th, September 20th-October 2nd, October 5th-9th, October 11th-31st, and beyond.* If your travel is restricted and you are looking for the perfect getaway, this is a great option! Welcome to Bleu Cote Paradis, a stunning beachfront home on Santa Barbara's most private beach with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and sunroom with 2 convertible queen beds, located right on the sand. This beautiful home is bright, fresh & updated. Sleeps 10 easily.Low Season: (11/1-5/15) $1,200/night (2 night min), or $25,000/month.High Season: (5/15-10/31) $2,200/night (2 night min), or $42,000/mo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3545 Padaro Ln have any available units?
3545 Padaro Ln has a unit available for $25,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3545 Padaro Ln have?
Some of 3545 Padaro Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3545 Padaro Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3545 Padaro Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3545 Padaro Ln pet-friendly?
No, 3545 Padaro Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Toro Canyon.
Does 3545 Padaro Ln offer parking?
No, 3545 Padaro Ln does not offer parking.
Does 3545 Padaro Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3545 Padaro Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3545 Padaro Ln have a pool?
No, 3545 Padaro Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3545 Padaro Ln have accessible units?
No, 3545 Padaro Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3545 Padaro Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3545 Padaro Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 3545 Padaro Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 3545 Padaro Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
