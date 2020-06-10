3545 Padaro Ln

Amenities

*Current availability: August 23rd-27th, September 14th-17th, September 20th-October 2nd, October 5th-9th, October 11th-31st, and beyond.* If your travel is restricted and you are looking for the perfect getaway, this is a great option! Welcome to Bleu Cote Paradis, a stunning beachfront home on Santa Barbara's most private beach with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and sunroom with 2 convertible queen beds, located right on the sand. This beautiful home is bright, fresh & updated. Sleeps 10 easily.Low Season: (11/1-5/15) $1,200/night (2 night min), or $25,000/month.High Season: (5/15-10/31) $2,200/night (2 night min), or $42,000/mo.