Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:51 PM

312 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Topanga, CA

Finding an apartment in Topanga that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >





Topanga Canyon
179 Comanche
179 Comanche, Topanga, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
700 sqft
Lovely treetop and mountain view from attached, private, light and bright upstairs 2 bedroom + 3/4 bathroom guest quarters with laundry room and sunny deck at Top O' Topanga.





Topanga Canyon
21910 Alta
21910 Alta Drive, Topanga, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
3320 sqft
Lease this Beautiful home or inquire about an option to purchase, home has a separate entrance potential, New Construction Custom w/Panoramic view , 9- 10' high ceilings, over 3000 s.f.
Results within 1 mile of Topanga





Pacific Palisades
467 Paseo Miramar
467 Paseo Miramar, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$34,995
3100 sqft
True California lifestyle indoor/outdoor flow with walls of glass that look upon breathtaking ocean views from every room.
Results within 5 miles of Topanga







Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Vert
6606 Variel Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,085
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,195
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1140 sqft
VERT combines the best of eco-friendly living with the high-quality features and amenities you want in your next community. We designed each open-concept floor plan to maximize space, so you have room to live, work, and play.







Canoga Park
Mira
21425 Vanowen Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,129
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,571
1046 sqft
Experience an eccentric modern oasis that is in a league of its own at the heart of Warner Center, LA’s fastest growing community. Mira Warner Center fuses contemporary design and deluxe amenities with a metro vibe.






Woodland Hills-Warner Center
The Reserve at Warner Center
22100 Erwin St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,631
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,786
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,133
880 sqft
This community offers recently-renovated units with stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Residents fulfill all their shopping and entertainment needs at Warner Center. There's also an on-site hot tub, pool, tennis court and gym.






Encino
Lindley
5536 Lindley Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,483
1130 sqft
Close to Ventura Blvd with easy access to 101 and 405 freeways. All appliances, including a stainless steel refrigerator and garbage disposal. Granite countertops, hardwood and carpet flooring. Pool, sauna and hot tub.






Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Vela on Ox
21221 W Oxnard St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,184
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,275
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,427
1271 sqft
This is LA. We don’t settle. We know what epic living is. And we know you won’t accept anything less. At Vela, we put higher living at your doorstep.







Woodland Hills-Warner Center
City View Apartments at Warner Center
21530 Califa St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,765
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
922 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1135 sqft
At City View Apartments at Warner Center, we believe your home should be a sanctuary where you can relax and rejuvenate.






Wilshire-Montana
Ocean Palms & Palisades
950 4th St, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,299
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,495
1296 sqft
Walk to Santa Monica Pier, Third Street Promenade, shopping, dining. Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments are recently renovated and include fireplace, on-site laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy smoke-free community with fitness center, parking, internet cafe, business center.







Woodland Hills-Warner Center
The Boulevard Apartments
20600 Ventura Blvd, Woodland, CA
Studio
$1,802
877 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,859
1259 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,771
1285 sqft
Green community right next to the 101. All units include patio or balcony and extra storage. Enjoy pool, sauna and hot tub, and 24-hour gym. Pet friendly.






Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Woodland House
22035 Burbank Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,845
1008 sqft
Woodland House is offering one and two bedroom apartments in Woodland Hills, CA. We are convenient to all of the Warner Center attractions, including Warner Park, the Village, and Westfield Topanga Mall.







Canoga Park
AMLI Warner Center
21200 Kittridge St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,936
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,448
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,293
1375 sqft
Woodland Hills apartment complex near Westfield Topanga Canyon shopping center. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, in-suite laundry facilities, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Pets welcome. Amenities include a pool and 24-hour gym.







Malibu Canyon Apartments
Malibu Canyon Apartments
5758 Las Virgenes Rd, Calabasas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,888
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,399
886 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,968
1070 sqft
Units come with all appliances, including washer and dryer. Granite countertops, smoke-free environment, air conditioning and ceiling fans. Resort-style pool, playground, BBQ area, hot tub, and basketball and tennis courts.






Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Clarendon Woodland Hills
22121 Clarendon St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,966
599 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,052
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,748
1051 sqft
Self-Guided Onsite Tours Now Available!At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Please call us for more information!






Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Bella Vista At Warner Ridge
6150 De Soto Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,987
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,615
1259 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near the Ventura Freeway, Warner Center, and Westfield Topanga Shopping Mall. One- and two-bedroom apartments with granite counters, kitchen islands, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Small dogs and cats allowed with deposit.






Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Versailles
23100 Avenue San Luis, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,343
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,037
1266 sqft
Right off Highway 101. Updated features including hardwood floors and granite countertops. Minutes from Calabasas Commons shopping area. On-site amenities include a sauna, racquetball court, pool table and full gym. Pet-friendly.






Woodland Hills-Warner Center
eaves Woodland Hills
22122 Victory Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,475
424 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,708
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
989 sqft
Close to the Warner Center. Also near parks and nature preserves. Apartments include kitchen appliances and private patios or balconies. Community offers lighted tennis courts and outdoor exercise stations. On-site dry cleaning drop-off service.







Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Avalon Woodland Hills
20544 Ventura Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,855
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1016 sqft
Located a short drive from Route 101 and Chalk Hill Nature Reserve. Modern apartments with patio/balcony, kitchen appliances and laundry facilities. Picturesque community includes a hot tub, a pool and courtyard. Pet friendly.






Malibou Meadows
Avalon Calabasas
3831 Orchid Ln, Calabasas, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,074
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,396
1061 sqft
Close to Malibu Canyon. Modern apartments with high ceilings, central air conditioning, fireplaces, gourmet kitchens and private balconies. Multiple spas, swimming pools and fitness centers. Covered car parking and complimentary package concierge.






Woodland Hills-Warner Center
eaves Warner Center
5727 Canoga Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,870
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,852
1157 sqft
Bright apartments just north of Highway 101 with hardwood floors and big closets. A green community in Los Angeles where tenants have access to tennis courts, a pool and a 24-hour gym.






Canoga Park
Avalon Warner Place
21050 Vanowen St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,960
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A short walk from the Los Angeles River and the Hart Street Elementary School, these one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments are beautifully appointed with hardwood floors, carpeting and walk-in closets.







Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Eton Warner
6701 Eton Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,945
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1146 sqft
One- and two-story loft-style apartments are packed full of premium amenities. From hardwood floors and ceiling fans to resort-style attractions, this community provides tenants with a relentless sense of luxury.







Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Carillon Apartment Homes
6301 DeSoto Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,857
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,945
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,378
1198 sqft
Studio to 3-bedroom apartments centrally located in Los Angeles. This community features a resort-style pool and luxury touches in units, including cherry wood cabinets, granite-inspired countertops, and French doors.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Topanga, CA

Finding an apartment in Topanga that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

