Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking garage

Stallion Springs Beauty - AVAIL MARCH 13th - Very large 4+3 with additional office. Large open floor plan with great kitchen with eat in area. Large bedrooms compliment this home with plenty of storage space.



Large oversize two car garages perfect for the craftsman in the family looking for the extra space to work on projects or store stuff. Located in a great area of Stallion Springs on a nice street with large oak trees.



Rent: $1950

Security Deposit will depend on credit and rental history



For more information or to schedule a showing contact:

Chrystle Hanson

661-972-3061

CHRYSTLE@LRSRM.com

DRE#02031544



Professionally managed by LRS Realty & Management, Inc. We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws.



To apply online or to see more available properties visit our website at LRSRM.com



