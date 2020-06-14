185 Apartments for rent in South Whittier, CA with garage

"I can no more think of my own life without thinking of wine and wines, and where they grew for me, and why I drank them when I did, and why I picked the grapes, and where I opened the oldest procurable bottles, and all that, than I can remember living before I breathed."- M.F.K Fisher, South Whittier resident and food writer

As the city's name implies, South Whittier is located just south of Whittier, California. Nestled deep within the heart of Los Angeles County, South Whittier is home to roughly 60,000 people, who live, work and generally enjoy life in this beautiful region. The entire city of South Whittier is encompassed within 5.3 square miles, which makes it a densely urban city--avoid if you don't like crowded places. If you're from outside the state, then you might idolize the California climate, and to some extent you'd be right: temperatures hover comfortably in the mid-70s for most of the year. The exception to this is, of course, in the summer time, when temperatures can soar well into the 90s, sometimes even reaching triple digits! If you're used to cooler climates, you might find yourself melting a little, at least until you acclimatize. One thing is for sure: you can attain a fabulous quality of life in South Whittier. The residents here obviously take great pride in their homes and their city, and actively contribute to its economic growth.