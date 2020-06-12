/
3 bedroom apartments
22 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Soquel, CA
3235 Papermill Rd.
3235 Paper Mill Rd, Soquel, CA
3235 Papermill Rd. Available 06/13/20 Historic 4bed/1.5 bath in Soquel - Historic home at the end of a quiet well kept Soquel neighborhood street. Hardwood and tile floors throughout.
5485 Soquel Dr.
5485 Soquel Drive, Soquel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1086 sqft
!!Rent & Security Deposit Reduced!! 3Bd/1.
2864 Lindsay Lane
2864 Lindsay Lane, Soquel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1239 sqft
!!Rent & Security Deposit Reduced!! 3Bd/2.
Results within 1 mile of Soquel
114 New Brighton RD
114 New Brighton Road, Seacliff, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
2200 sqft
**To see a 3D virtual tour visit EnjoySantaCruz.
Results within 5 miles of Soquel
216 Valencia Ave.
216 Valencia Avenue, Seacliff, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2342 sqft
216 Valencia Ave. Available 07/15/20 Coastal Living at its finest, 3+bed/2.5 bath in Seacliff - This updated spacious home is just a short walk to the Seacliff State Park stairs/beaches. Three bedrooms + office with 2.5 baths.
341 Skyforest Way
341 Skyforest Way, Scotts Valley, CA
Available 07/01/20 Spectacular brand new 4/3.
Eastside
1 Berkeley Court
1 Berkeley Court, Santa Cruz, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
Location, Location !! - This home has great separation living space. One bedroom downstairs, and two upstairs with full bathrooms . High ceilings as you entry full dinning room and living room.
1250 River St
1250 River Street, Santa Cruz, CA
1250 River St Available 07/01/20 Newer LARGE Duplex - Newer unit. 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom. First month, last month and deposit to move in. This unit is available July 1st amenities include: green construction (low energy usage). Large living space.
231 Florence Dr
231 Florence Drive, Rio del Mar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1425 sqft
231 Florence Dr Available 06/23/20 3Bed Home in Rio Del Mar - Pets Welcomed! - Terms: One year lease (with owner option to renew) Utilities: Tenant responsible for water, garbage & PG&E Landscaping: Included Parking: Garage, Driveway and Street
1318 River St
1318 River Street, Santa Cruz, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1500 sqft
1318 River St Available 07/01/20 3/1 Close to UC, hiking, and downtown - Remodeled 3br, 1ba house on West side close to UCSC. For 4 people or less. Windows overlooking the San Lorenzo River. Your own section of river front. Woodsy feel in the city.
631 St. Andrews Dr.
631 Saint Andrews Drive, Rio del Mar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2236 sqft
3BR/2.
Beach HIll
75 Front ST A
75 Front St, Santa Cruz, CA
Fully remodeled 4 bedroom, 2 full bath view townhouse is one block to the ocean, beach, and wharf. Amazing views of the ocean (from patio), mountains and city.
Eastside
222 Jackson ST
222 Jackson Street, Santa Cruz, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1376 sqft
Available to see June 15th from10-4:00 ready for move in July 1 photos on zillow are not correct, the studio in the back is a separate rental unit. Beautifully remodeled 3 Bedroom home with ...
4325 Nova DR
4325 Nova Drive, Santa Cruz County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1230 sqft
Property Overview: 4325 Nova Drive, Capitola - 3 bedroom 2 bath house - 7,666 sqft lot - All single level - Clean and manicured - Large detached 2 car garage with plenty of storage space - Brick fireplace in large living room - Large back space
Eastside
135 May AVE B
135 May Ave, Santa Cruz, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,695
1150 sqft
Property Overview: - 3 bedrooms 2 baths - About 1150sqft - 1 car garage - Washer/dryer hookups - Dishwasher - Garbage disposal - Central Heat - Fireplace - Nice backyard space - Last house on the block with only one neighbor adjacent to home -
Beach HIll
333 Main Street
333 Main Street, Santa Cruz, CA
Welcome to your home sweet home in Santa Cruz! This fully furnished historic home was built in 1905.
Results within 10 miles of Soquel
Westside
305 Village Circle
305 Village Circle, Santa Cruz, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,450
305 Village Circle Available 08/15/20 Upper Westside Santa Cruz - Well established neighborhood that is surrounded by many options - UCSC , Westlake pond and park area, busline, trails and much much more!!!! Two story 3 bedroom 2.
Westside
124 Donna Court
124 Donna Court, Santa Cruz, CA
124 Donna Court Available 06/16/20 Upper Westside Santa Cruz - 4 BR, 2.5 BA house on cul-de-sac for rent. - Big backyard with a large deck overlooking canyon, living room with fireplace, and dining room with great views.
Westside
106 Crespi Ct
106 Crespi Court, Santa Cruz, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1500 sqft
Property Overview: 106 Crespi Ct Santa Cruz, CA 95060 Must watch virtual tour before calling (copy and paste into browser): https://youtu.
17066 Melody Ln
17066 Melody Lane, Santa Clara County, CA
Stunning single story remodeled/rebuilt in 2008, quality construction throughout! Fabulous Great Room w/vaulted open beam ceilings, wall of windows.
23433 Sunset Dr
23433 Sunset Drive, Santa Cruz County, CA
~Coming Soon~ Great opportunity to live in the wonderful community of Villa Del Monte! Great location off of Summit Rd. in Los Gatos. Living room has dome-like vaulted ceiling and large windows providing an abundance of natural light.
17546 Old Summit Road
17546 Old Summit Road, Santa Cruz County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,590
Los Gatos Mountains - Beautiful, spacious, open and bright apartment decorated in a Portuguese Style. Upgraded kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Upgraded bathrooms both with stall shower.
