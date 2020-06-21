3235 Papermill Rd.

Amenities

Historic 4bed/1.5 bath in Soquel - Historic home at the end of a quiet well kept Soquel neighborhood street. Hardwood and tile floors throughout. All four bedrooms are spacious + a bonus second story sunroom/craft room off of south bedroom with a 270 degree view of downtown Soquel. Kitchen and 1 and a 1/2 bath have been updated. The house offers large wood paneled living area with lots of natural light and bookshelves throughout. Excellent location,1 block walk to Soquel Village and the High School. Easy access to freeways and Soquel/San Jose Rd. There is off-street parking for 2 cars, plus dead end parking on the street. Shared laundry. No smoking. No pets. Great outdoor patio space and room for gardening, landscaping. No Co-Signers.



Utilities: None included

Term: 1 Year Lease

Laundry: W/D in home

Parking: 2 Reserved Parking Spot

Pets: No Pets - Applicants will need to create NO PET / PET PROFILE at https://montereycoast.petscreening.com



Property is Managed by Kendall & Potter Property Management DRE #00420520



Please watch our virtual video tour through our YouTube channel listed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4QTlgUSq5DY&feature=youtu.be



To move forward with an application, visit our website at www.montereycoast.com. Applications are online only and are $30 (per adult applicant). All applicants MUST submit an Pet Profile at https://montereycoast.petscreening.com application will not be processed until this profile is complete.



Once application is approved Kendall & Potter will arrange for applicant(s) to view the interior of the property.



