Soquel, CA
3235 Papermill Rd.
Last updated June 21 2020 at 9:12 AM

3235 Papermill Rd.

3235 Paper Mill Rd · (831) 477-7934
Location

3235 Paper Mill Rd, Soquel, CA 95073

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3235 Papermill Rd. · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Historic 4bed/1.5 bath in Soquel - Historic home at the end of a quiet well kept Soquel neighborhood street. Hardwood and tile floors throughout. All four bedrooms are spacious + a bonus second story sunroom/craft room off of south bedroom with a 270 degree view of downtown Soquel. Kitchen and 1 and a 1/2 bath have been updated. The house offers large wood paneled living area with lots of natural light and bookshelves throughout. Excellent location,1 block walk to Soquel Village and the High School. Easy access to freeways and Soquel/San Jose Rd. There is off-street parking for 2 cars, plus dead end parking on the street. Shared laundry. No smoking. No pets. Great outdoor patio space and room for gardening, landscaping. No Co-Signers.

Utilities: None included
Term: 1 Year Lease
Laundry: W/D in home
Parking: 2 Reserved Parking Spot
Pets: No Pets - Applicants will need to create NO PET / PET PROFILE at https://montereycoast.petscreening.com

Property is Managed by Kendall & Potter Property Management DRE #00420520

Please watch our virtual video tour through our YouTube channel listed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4QTlgUSq5DY&feature=youtu.be

To move forward with an application, visit our website at www.montereycoast.com. Applications are online only and are $30 (per adult applicant). All applicants MUST submit an Pet Profile at https://montereycoast.petscreening.com application will not be processed until this profile is complete.

Once application is approved Kendall & Potter will arrange for applicant(s) to view the interior of the property.

(RLNE5840599)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3235 Papermill Rd. have any available units?
3235 Papermill Rd. has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3235 Papermill Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
3235 Papermill Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3235 Papermill Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 3235 Papermill Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Soquel.
Does 3235 Papermill Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 3235 Papermill Rd. does offer parking.
Does 3235 Papermill Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3235 Papermill Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3235 Papermill Rd. have a pool?
No, 3235 Papermill Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 3235 Papermill Rd. have accessible units?
No, 3235 Papermill Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 3235 Papermill Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3235 Papermill Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3235 Papermill Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3235 Papermill Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
