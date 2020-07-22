Apartment List
17 Apartments for rent in Sonoma, CA with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in Sonoma means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your ne... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
456 Bernice Lane
456 Bernice Lane, Sonoma, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1028 sqft
Updated Condo in Downtown Sonoma! - 2bd/2ba Desirable Upper unit with private deck! Updated Condo in Downtown Sonoma! Stainless new appliances, new washer/dryer, fresh paint, fireplace in living room, tile throughout, updated bathrooms, beautiful
1 Unit Available
244 Tuscany Place
244 Tuscany Place, El Verano, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1200 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom 1 Bath Apartment with Walk in Closet just minutes from the Sonoma Plaza! - Sonoma Point Apartments a step above the ordinary.

1 Unit Available
189 Tuscany Place
189 Tuscany Place, El Verano, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
Quiet and Spacious 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment with Ample Closet Space - Sonoma Point Apartments a step above the ordinary. We have a wonderful community setting spread out on 7 acres with a creek walk way, wild turkeys, our pool and lounging areas.
15 Units Available
Linda Vista
Hawthorn Village
3663 Solano Ave, Napa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,175
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale apartments in the heart of Napa Valley. Amenities include pool, gym, playground, hot tub and package-receiving service. Units also feature fireplace, patio or balcony, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances.
52 Units Available
Soscol
The Braydon
791 Vista Tulocay Lane, Napa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,486
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,722
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,604
1352 sqft
Experience Napa the way you always dreamed. Our brand new community, located along the Napa Valley Vine Trail, allows you to walk into trendy downtown Napa or take a short drive to world-class wineries and culinary experiences.
14 Units Available
Beard
Montrachet Apartment Homes
3200 Soscol Ave, Napa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,143
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1097 sqft
Downtown Napa and Trancas Crossing Park are minutes from this beautiful community. Amenities include garage parking, hot tub, coffee bar, and 24-hour gym. Recently renovated units have hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
5 Units Available
Beard
Vineyard Terrace
700 Stonehouse Dr, Napa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,017
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are OPEN for business and offering self-guided & virtual tours. And to welcome you back we are offering FREE JULY RENT & a waived application fee!* Conveniently located close to both downtown Napa and the breathtaking Napa River Trail.
4 Units Available
Beard
Bella Vista
713 Trancas St, Napa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,799
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to Highway 29 and plenty of shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has a pool, newly remodeled clubhouse and covered parking. Units have washer/dryer, walk-in closets and private decks.

1 Unit Available
Vintage
3093 Encanto Drive
3093 Encanto Drive, Napa, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,250
Single Level North Napa 4 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Large Yard and Sparkling Pool - This vintage single level, roomy Salvador Park home in North Napa, has been impeccably cared for, updated, and ready to move in.

1 Unit Available
Vintage
3418 Willis Drive
3418 Willis Drive, Napa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
3 Bedrooms, 1 1/2 Bathrooms Condo in Heart Of Napa, Convenient To Queen Of The Valley and Bel Aire Plaza - This lovely condominium located in popular Bel Aire Village, only blocks from Queen of the Valley Hospital and Bel Aire Plaza.

1 Unit Available
Vintage
69 Valley Club Circle
69 Valley Club Circle, Napa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, Condo, Gated Community at Napa Valley Club - This large condo with 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms is located in Napa's desirable gated community on Valley Club Circle.

1 Unit Available
Vintage
3476 Willis Dr
3476 Willis Drive, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
927 sqft
3476 Willis Drive- 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom Condo - Available Soon. 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Condominium in the convenient Bel Aire neighborhood. New carpet. This unit has a front courtyard, storage and carport.

1 Unit Available
Central Napa
13 Bridgegate
13 Bridgegate Way, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
13 Bridgegate Available 08/05/20 Popular Siena 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Two Story Condo in Napa - This desirable condo includes en suite baths for each bedroom and laundry with stacked washer and dryer upstairs. Bedroom Closets include organizers.

1 Unit Available
Pueblo
2100 Lone Oak Ave
2100 Lone Oak Avenue, Napa, CA
Studio
$1,650
279 sqft
This fantastic green studio is located in city of Napa, with gardens, pool, spa but tugged away as if you are living away from city. 5 minutes to almost everything. Walking distance to and enjoy hikings too. I am going away 2-3 months vacation.

1 Unit Available
Central Napa
845 Marina Drive
845 Marina Drive, Napa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1832 sqft
Exclusive 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Townhouse available for move in now. Visit our website to view a 3D virtual tour.

1 Unit Available
Central Napa
1040 Marina Drive
1040 Marina Drive, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Light and Bright 2 bedroom 1.5 bath in Napa - Quaint, Adorable, Charming and bright. This 2 bedroom 1.
City Guide for Sonoma, CA

Orange crate art was a place to start / Orange crate art was a world apart / _Home for two with view of Sonoma / _Where there's aroma and heart / _Memories of her orange crate art _- From "Orange Crate Art" by Brian Wilson

If you're a fan of wine, you probably already know a bit about Sonoma, California. It is an hour north of San Francisco, and it is home to 10,648 residents, as of the 2010 U.S. Census. But perhaps most importantly, it's Wine Country! Of course, it's not all wineries and fun here; there are also some rental houses and apartments that are worth checking out. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Sonoma, CA

Finding apartments with a pool in Sonoma means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Sonoma could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

