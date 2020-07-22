Apartment List
33 Apartments for rent in Sonoma, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Sonoma apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
456 Bernice Lane
456 Bernice Lane, Sonoma, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1028 sqft
Updated Condo in Downtown Sonoma! - 2bd/2ba Desirable Upper unit with private deck! Updated Condo in Downtown Sonoma! Stainless new appliances, new washer/dryer, fresh paint, fireplace in living room, tile throughout, updated bathrooms, beautiful
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
244 Tuscany Place
244 Tuscany Place, El Verano, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1200 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom 1 Bath Apartment with Walk in Closet just minutes from the Sonoma Plaza! - Sonoma Point Apartments a step above the ordinary.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
189 Tuscany Place
189 Tuscany Place, El Verano, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
Quiet and Spacious 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment with Ample Closet Space - Sonoma Point Apartments a step above the ordinary. We have a wonderful community setting spread out on 7 acres with a creek walk way, wild turkeys, our pool and lounging areas.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
308 East Thomson
308 East Thomson Avenue, Sonoma County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
2bd/1ba Charming home with detached office/work space - 2bd/1ba Charming home with detached office/work space in back yard. Fireplace, hardwood floors, w/d hook-ups, yard with patio and deck, 1 car garage. Pet nego.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:33 PM
15 Units Available
Linda Vista
Hawthorn Village
3663 Solano Ave, Napa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,175
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale apartments in the heart of Napa Valley. Amenities include pool, gym, playground, hot tub and package-receiving service. Units also feature fireplace, patio or balcony, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
52 Units Available
Soscol
The Braydon
791 Vista Tulocay Lane, Napa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,486
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,722
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,604
1352 sqft
Experience Napa the way you always dreamed. Our brand new community, located along the Napa Valley Vine Trail, allows you to walk into trendy downtown Napa or take a short drive to world-class wineries and culinary experiences.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:28 PM
9 Units Available
The Vineyard Luxury Apartments
1 Lakeville Cir, Petaluma, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,974
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,084
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes in a scenic location sandwiched between San Francisco and Napa Valley. State-of-the-art fitness center, five swimming pools, tennis court and dog park. Apartments have oversized closets and refrigerators.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
14 Units Available
Beard
Montrachet Apartment Homes
3200 Soscol Ave, Napa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,143
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1122 sqft
Downtown Napa and Trancas Crossing Park are minutes from this beautiful community. Amenities include garage parking, hot tub, coffee bar, and 24-hour gym. Recently renovated units have hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
5 Units Available
Beard
Vineyard Terrace
700 Stonehouse Dr, Napa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,017
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are OPEN for business and offering self-guided & virtual tours. And to welcome you back we are offering FREE JULY RENT & a waived application fee!* Conveniently located close to both downtown Napa and the breathtaking Napa River Trail.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
4 Units Available
Beard
Bella Vista
713 Trancas St, Napa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,799
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to Highway 29 and plenty of shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has a pool, newly remodeled clubhouse and covered parking. Units have washer/dryer, walk-in closets and private decks.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Vintage
4453 Tanglewood Way
4453 Tanglewood Way, Napa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
3 Bedroom Home Plus Office in Desirable North Napa - This 3 bedroom home in the Springwood development is move in ready. Includes central heat and air conditioning and a tankless water heater. Lovely fenced yard for outdoor enjoyment.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Napa
940 Seymour St
940 Seymour Street, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1050 sqft
Newly Renovated Home - Property Id: 315898 GUIDED VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/em-qQLnu7dg APPLICATION: https://renter.turbotenant.com/applications/new/315898 PROPERTY INFORMATION Newly renovated Home with 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom, One car garage.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Napa
950 Seymour St
950 Seymour Street, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
905 sqft
Newly Renovated Duplex - Property Id: 315892 GUIDED VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/e77mCoxS8PY APPLICATION: https://renter.turbotenant.com/applications/new/315892 PROPERTY INFORMATION Newly renovated Home with 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom, One car garage.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Vintage
3093 Encanto Drive
3093 Encanto Drive, Napa, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,250
Single Level North Napa 4 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Large Yard and Sparkling Pool - This vintage single level, roomy Salvador Park home in North Napa, has been impeccably cared for, updated, and ready to move in.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Alta Heights
1041 Evans Avenue
1041 Evans Avenue, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
720 sqft
Two Bedroom Alta Heights Home - Single level two bedroom, one bathroom Alta Heights home. Minutes from Downtown Napa, this home is located on a large lot with a gated entrance. Call today to schedule your private viewing.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Napa
511 Montgomery Street
511 Montgomery Street, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Beautifully Renovated Two Bedroom Downtown Napa Duplex - This spacious two bedroom, one bathroom duplex is a must see! Just minutes from Downtown Napa and Fuller Park, this home has been entirely renovated with new flooring, updated kitchen, new

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Vintage
3418 Willis Drive
3418 Willis Drive, Napa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
3 Bedrooms, 1 1/2 Bathrooms Condo in Heart Of Napa, Convenient To Queen Of The Valley and Bel Aire Plaza - This lovely condominium located in popular Bel Aire Village, only blocks from Queen of the Valley Hospital and Bel Aire Plaza.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Beard
3085 Stadium Avenue
3085 Stadium Avenue, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1000 sqft
Centrally Located Two Bedroom Napa Condo - This centrally located two bedroom, one bathroom Napa condo is a must see! Minutes to schools, parks, gyms and North Napa shops and restaurants.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Vintage
69 Valley Club Circle
69 Valley Club Circle, Napa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, Condo, Gated Community at Napa Valley Club - This large condo with 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms is located in Napa's desirable gated community on Valley Club Circle.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Napa
2152 Eva Street
2152 Eva Street, Napa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1757 sqft
Centrally Located Beautiful Newer Napa Home - Fall in love with this gorgeous home! This home features three bedrooms, two and one-half bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, central heat and air, large garage, washer and dryer, custom blinds

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Napa
10 Peninsula Court
10 Peninsula Court, Napa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
2077 sqft
Beautiful Three Bedroom Napa Yacht Club Home - This beautiful three bedroom, two and a half bathroom Napa Yacht Club Home is located in a private community with stunning views.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Vintage
3476 Willis Dr
3476 Willis Drive, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
927 sqft
3476 Willis Drive- 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom Condo - Available Soon. 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Condominium in the convenient Bel Aire neighborhood. New carpet. This unit has a front courtyard, storage and carport.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Beard
2393 Louisa Street
2393 Louisa Street, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
900 sqft
Centrally Located Two Bedroom Napa Home - Cute two bedroom, one bathroom Napa home within minutes of shops and restaurants.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Napa
13 Bridgegate
13 Bridgegate Way, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
13 Bridgegate Available 08/05/20 Popular Siena 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Two Story Condo in Napa - This desirable condo includes en suite baths for each bedroom and laundry with stacked washer and dryer upstairs. Bedroom Closets include organizers.
City Guide for Sonoma, CA

Orange crate art was a place to start / Orange crate art was a world apart / _Home for two with view of Sonoma / _Where there's aroma and heart / _Memories of her orange crate art _- From "Orange Crate Art" by Brian Wilson

If you're a fan of wine, you probably already know a bit about Sonoma, California. It is an hour north of San Francisco, and it is home to 10,648 residents, as of the 2010 U.S. Census. But perhaps most importantly, it's Wine Country! Of course, it's not all wineries and fun here; there are also some rental houses and apartments that are worth checking out. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Sonoma, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Sonoma apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

