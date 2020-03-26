All apartments in Soledad
614 Ventura Drive
Last updated March 26 2020

614 Ventura Drive

614 Ventura Drive · (831) 612-1100
Location

614 Ventura Drive, Soledad, CA 93960

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2100 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful former model home in Soledad with lots of upgrades This 2 story home has approx 2100sf, 4 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths and a 3 car garage (one side is double llength)! Lots of space for an extra car, motorcycles or other toys. Located in the Summerfield development, this home is the "Rose" model. Tile floors and carpet, Spacious great room, kitchen with high end stainless appliances. There is a separate office just inside the front door. The upstairs features a loft with a built in desk, 4 bedrooms, and 3 walk in closets. The master bath has a double sink vanity and a separate tub and shower. Tenant pays all utilities. The backyard features a patio and lovely landscaping. Laundry room downstairs with washer and dryer provided. Central heat and air conditioning (a real bonus) and an alarm system. No pets are allowed. No smoking. Renters insurance required prior to move in. After renter is found, owner will mange property.

Call for a personal video showing!

Listings for this home from any entity other than Bay Property Management are fraudulent. Reply to Bay Property Management only.

Bay Property Management Inc. is an equal opportunity provider of housing. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, ancestry, sex/gender, sexual orientation, age, disability, familial status, or any other basis protected by federal, state, or local law. Bay Property Management abides by HUD, DFEH and any local occupancy regulations .Bay Property Management generally follows the HUD occupancy standard of two (2) persons per bedroom plus 1, relative to all tenant application decisions.

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,200, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $3,000, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 614 Ventura Drive have any available units?
614 Ventura Drive has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 614 Ventura Drive have?
Some of 614 Ventura Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 614 Ventura Drive currently offering any rent specials?
614 Ventura Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 614 Ventura Drive pet-friendly?
No, 614 Ventura Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Soledad.
Does 614 Ventura Drive offer parking?
Yes, 614 Ventura Drive does offer parking.
Does 614 Ventura Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 614 Ventura Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 614 Ventura Drive have a pool?
No, 614 Ventura Drive does not have a pool.
Does 614 Ventura Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 614 Ventura Drive has accessible units.
Does 614 Ventura Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 614 Ventura Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 614 Ventura Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 614 Ventura Drive has units with air conditioning.
