apartments under 2000
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:57 PM
54 Apartments under $2,000 for rent in Solana Beach, CA
Last updated July 13 at 12:16pm
6 Units Available
Solana Beach
Elan Sandpiper Del Mar
833 South Cedros Avenue, Solana Beach, CA
Studio
$1,700
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Seaside community in Solana Beach, CA. Large studio apartments with full baths, private balconies, and updated flooring. Swimming pool and BBQ area next to attractive landscaping and on-site laundry facility.
Results within 5 miles of Solana Beach
Last updated July 13 at 12:21pm
2 Units Available
Elán Playa Mar Apartment Homes
116 Quail Gardens Dr, Encinitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern homes with private patios, full-size washers and dryers, and extra storage. The pet-friendly community features lush landscaping, reserved parking and a fitness center. This spot is next to the National Blue Ribbons School.
Last updated July 13 at 01:32pm
$
3 Units Available
North Beach
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave, Carlsbad, CA
Studio
$1,898
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,038
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes to Tamarack Beach. Spacious apartments with dishwashers and ceiling fans in a controlled access community with a swimming pool, fitness center and two laundries. Garage parking available.
Last updated July 13 at 12:07pm
$
7 Units Available
Cardiff
Elán Cardiff by the Sea Apartment Homes
2170 Carol View Dr, Encinitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A coastal beach town with 28 acres of resort-style living. On-site amenities include two pools and spas, a fitness center, basketball court, and business center. Homes are within walking distance of the beach. Updated interiors.
Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
4 Units Available
Elán Quail Pointe Apartment Homes
924 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,615
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
900 sqft
A beach-style community with incredible views of the coast. Apartments feature full kitchens with newer appliances, crown molding, breakfast bars and private balconies patios. On-site pool, spa, fitness center and laundry.
Last updated July 13 at 03:44pm
1 Unit Available
1237 North Vulcan Avenue
1237 North Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
650 sqft
Blocks to Beach & Remodeled w/ Upstairs Balcony Rent is only $1995/m Property professionally cleaned following CDC guidelines. For showing call, email, or text Sarah: 760-815-8572.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Carmel Valley
3820 Elijah Ct. #213
3820 Elijah Court, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
$500 off First Months Rent! Cozy Clean Condo in Carmel Pointe! - VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE! CONTACT US TO SCHEDULE! Welcome to this lovely upgraded condo in the Carmel Pointe community of Carmel Valley.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Carmel Valley
3622 Bernwood Place
3622 Bernwood Place, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
639 sqft
Wonderfully updated downstairs unit with hardwood floors, updated kitchen and remodeled bath with walk-in shower. Unit has been recently upgraded with new appliances, fresh paint and new window coverings.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Del Mar Heights
12842 Caminito de las Olas
12842 Caminito De Las Olas, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1764 sqft
30-day minimum rental. $1,500 weekly, $2,000 weekly in high summer. Lovely end unit in Sea Village with light wood floors throughout and Ocean and garden views from the living areas and Master Bedroom.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
808 Melba Rd (studio)
808 Melba Road, Encinitas, CA
Studio
$1,550
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Encinitas Cottage Studio - Beautifully remodeled Encinitas cottage home/studio near San Dieguito Academy. Large main room with new paint, flooring, windows with newly remodeled bathroom and kitchen. Utilities (water, trash, G&E) paid.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Carmel Valley
12588 Carmel Creek #32
12588 Carmel Creek Road, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,888
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
WELCOME HOME - STUNNING LIGHT & BRIGHT CONDO IN BEAUTIFUL COMMUNITY! ACT NOW!!!!!!!!!!!!!! - Call us today to take advantage of this amazing opportunity.
Results within 10 miles of Solana Beach
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
10 Units Available
La Jolla
Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments
8843 Villa La Jolla Drive, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
836 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments in San Diego. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 01:32pm
25 Units Available
Mira Mesa
IMT Sorrento Valley
11102 Caminito Alvarez, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,785
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,690
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
854 sqft
This community features five pools along with spas and hot tubs. Units include washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets. It's located off Mira Mesa Boulevard and is only moments from Sorrento Mesa.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
23 Units Available
University City
Axiom La Jolla
3950 Mahaila Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
987 sqft
Shopping and dining are just minutes away thanks to the Costa Verde Center. The community offers a clubhouse, hot tub, pool and gym. Inside the apartments, residents have stainless steel appliances and a fireplace.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
23 Units Available
Rancho Penasquitos
eaves Rancho Penasquitos
10024 Paseo Montril, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,146
933 sqft
Interstate 15 is nearby, but residents can typically find whatever they need along Rancho Penasquitos Boulevard. Residents enjoy garage parking, a hot tub, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. In-unit fireplaces, walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
Last updated July 13 at 12:06pm
4 Units Available
Scripps Ranch
Scripps Terrace Apartments
10952 Scripps Ranch Blvd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,835
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
980 sqft
Pet-friendly community conveniently located near award-winning schools and local shopping venues. Features large, spacious apartments with crown molding, walk-in closets and fully-equipped kitchens. On-site leasing office, 24-hour maintenance and relaxing swimming pool and spa.
Last updated July 13 at 06:23am
11 Units Available
The Reserve At 4s Ranch
10411 Reserve Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,243
1314 sqft
Elegant community in the Rancho Bernardo neighborhood. Units offer granite counters, walk-in closets, dishwashers, extra storage and air conditioning. This is a pet-friendly community.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
11 Units Available
Village O
Crest 850
850 Village Dr, San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1119 sqft
Near Cal State San Marcos, public parks and transportation. One and 2-bedroom units, all with in-unit laundry facilities, hardwood flooring and extra storage. Community facilities include a pool, 24-hour gym and a clubhouse.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
7 Units Available
La Jolla
Village Square
8683 Via Mallorca, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,740
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,930
587 sqft
Bright and sunny apartments two miles from beaches. Walking distance to shopping, entertainment and UCSD. Complex features modern architecture and courtyard Wi-Fi. Easy commuting via I-5.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
25 Units Available
Mira Mesa
Legacy
9320 Hillery Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1321 sqft
High ceilings, fireplace and full washer/dryer. Luxury amenities include sand volleyball court, resort and lap-style pools. Close to I-15 and Los Penasquitos Canyon. Within easy walk to shopping, dining and entertainment.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
25 Units Available
Mira Mesa
The Casas
10802-B Camino Ruiz, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,763
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
980 sqft
The Mira Mesa Park and huge shopping center along Camino Ruiz and Mira Mesa Boulevard are both convenient to this property. The pet-friendly community has a pool and hot tub. Units have hardwood flooring.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
58 Units Available
University City
La Jolla Blue
7039 Charmant Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,883
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
944 sqft
Apartments with high-end amenities such as dark cherry kitchen cabinets, brushed nickel hardware and wood plank vinyl flooring. Located just 12 miles from downtown San Diego and close to Interstate 5.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
6 Units Available
Mira Mesa
Mesa Village
11355 Zapata Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
954 sqft
Experience comfort with air conditioning and a balcony or patio in every unit. Relaxing apartment community amenities include pool and hot tub. Located near Camino Ruiz Plaza and Sandburg Park for convenient shopping and recreation.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
28 Units Available
University City
Nobel Court
3707 Nobel Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,731
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,294
1040 sqft
Incredible location in "San Diego's second downtown," walking distance to shops and UCSD with direct access to I-5. Landscaped grounds with gated parking, swimming pool and state-of-the-art fitness center.
