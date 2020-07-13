/
/
/
apartments under 1800
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:45 PM
28 Apartments under $1,800 for rent in Solana Beach, CA
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 12:16pm
6 Units Available
Solana Beach
Elan Sandpiper Del Mar
833 South Cedros Avenue, Solana Beach, CA
Studio
$1,700
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Seaside community in Solana Beach, CA. Large studio apartments with full baths, private balconies, and updated flooring. Swimming pool and BBQ area next to attractive landscaping and on-site laundry facility.
Results within 5 miles of Solana Beach
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:21pm
2 Units Available
Elán Playa Mar Apartment Homes
116 Quail Gardens Dr, Encinitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern homes with private patios, full-size washers and dryers, and extra storage. The pet-friendly community features lush landscaping, reserved parking and a fitness center. This spot is next to the National Blue Ribbons School.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 12:07pm
$
7 Units Available
Cardiff
Elán Cardiff by the Sea Apartment Homes
2170 Carol View Dr, Encinitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A coastal beach town with 28 acres of resort-style living. On-site amenities include two pools and spas, a fitness center, basketball court, and business center. Homes are within walking distance of the beach. Updated interiors.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
4 Units Available
Elán Quail Pointe Apartment Homes
924 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,615
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
900 sqft
A beach-style community with incredible views of the coast. Apartments feature full kitchens with newer appliances, crown molding, breakfast bars and private balconies patios. On-site pool, spa, fitness center and laundry.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Del Mar Heights
12842 Caminito de las Olas
12842 Caminito De Las Olas, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1764 sqft
30-day minimum rental. $1,500 weekly, $2,000 weekly in high summer. Lovely end unit in Sea Village with light wood floors throughout and Ocean and garden views from the living areas and Master Bedroom.
1 of 3
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
808 Melba Rd (studio)
808 Melba Road, Encinitas, CA
Studio
$1,550
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Encinitas Cottage Studio - Beautifully remodeled Encinitas cottage home/studio near San Dieguito Academy. Large main room with new paint, flooring, windows with newly remodeled bathroom and kitchen. Utilities (water, trash, G&E) paid.
Results within 10 miles of Solana Beach
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
23 Units Available
Rancho Penasquitos
eaves Rancho Penasquitos
10024 Paseo Montril, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,146
933 sqft
Interstate 15 is nearby, but residents can typically find whatever they need along Rancho Penasquitos Boulevard. Residents enjoy garage parking, a hot tub, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. In-unit fireplaces, walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
23 Units Available
University City
Axiom La Jolla
3950 Mahaila Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
987 sqft
Shopping and dining are just minutes away thanks to the Costa Verde Center. The community offers a clubhouse, hot tub, pool and gym. Inside the apartments, residents have stainless steel appliances and a fireplace.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
11 Units Available
Village O
Crest 850
850 Village Dr, San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1119 sqft
Near Cal State San Marcos, public parks and transportation. One and 2-bedroom units, all with in-unit laundry facilities, hardwood flooring and extra storage. Community facilities include a pool, 24-hour gym and a clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
7 Units Available
La Jolla
Village Square
8683 Via Mallorca, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,740
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,930
587 sqft
Bright and sunny apartments two miles from beaches. Walking distance to shopping, entertainment and UCSD. Complex features modern architecture and courtyard Wi-Fi. Easy commuting via I-5.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
6 Units Available
Mira Mesa
Mesa Village
11355 Zapata Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
954 sqft
Experience comfort with air conditioning and a balcony or patio in every unit. Relaxing apartment community amenities include pool and hot tub. Located near Camino Ruiz Plaza and Sandburg Park for convenient shopping and recreation.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
25 Units Available
Mira Mesa
The Casas
10802-B Camino Ruiz, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,763
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
980 sqft
The Mira Mesa Park and huge shopping center along Camino Ruiz and Mira Mesa Boulevard are both convenient to this property. The pet-friendly community has a pool and hot tub. Units have hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
25 Units Available
Mira Mesa
Legacy
9320 Hillery Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1321 sqft
High ceilings, fireplace and full washer/dryer. Luxury amenities include sand volleyball court, resort and lap-style pools. Close to I-15 and Los Penasquitos Canyon. Within easy walk to shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
28 Units Available
University City
Nobel Court
3707 Nobel Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,731
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,294
1040 sqft
Incredible location in "San Diego's second downtown," walking distance to shops and UCSD with direct access to I-5. Landscaped grounds with gated parking, swimming pool and state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 9 at 05:59pm
8 Units Available
Scripps Ranch
Scripps Landing
9970 Erma Rd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
938 sqft
Visit Scripps Landing today to fully grasp the beauty of this notable community. The central location of Scripps Ranch, along with its character and easy access to shopping, make it a prime destination.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated November 30 at 07:37pm
4 Units Available
University City
Pacific Gardens at Genesee
8148 Genesee Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,640
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
825 sqft
Minutes from I-805 and I-5. Full kitchens with appliance package. Pet-friendly for pets under 25 pounds. Resort-like pool and sundeck area. Large patios, plank flooring and other upgrades throughout.
Verified
1 of 67
Last updated July 13 at 01:32pm
25 Units Available
Mira Mesa
IMT Sorrento Valley
11102 Caminito Alvarez, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,785
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,690
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
854 sqft
This community features five pools along with spas and hot tubs. Units include washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets. It's located off Mira Mesa Boulevard and is only moments from Sorrento Mesa.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
University City
6182 Agee St. #198
6182 Agee Street, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
692 sqft
6182 Agee St.
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 03:44pm
1 Unit Available
Mira Mesa
10232 Black Mountain Road
10232 Black Mountain Road, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
686 sqft
This Mira Mesa condo is a beautiful second floor unit! Enjoy the spacious living room, galley kitchen, and walk in closet! The kitchen features a refrigerator, dishwasher, and stove/oven. This unit comes with 2 parking spaces.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Rancho La Costa
3153 Avenida Olmeda
3153 Avenida Olmeda, Carlsbad, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
1350 sqft
Available 8/1. La Costa private, furnished (if needed), spacious room! 1 bedroom AVAILABLE within a 3 bed, 2.5 baths(other rooms rented). Two-story La Costa town-home, freshly painted, spacious 1,350 square feet town-home.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
La Jolla
7450 Girard Ave
7450 Girard Avenue, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,650
460 sqft
RARELY AVAILABLE, LIGHT, BRIGHT, & AIRY, LIVE/WORK LOFT IN THE HEART OF LA JOLLA!! Fun layout has tons of light, an artists' dream! Located on HIGHLY DESIRED GIRARD AVE, featuring an open floor plan, fresh paint, sprawling hardwood floors, and
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
University City
3955 Nobel Drive #193
3955 Nobel Drive, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3955 Nobel Drive #193 Available 08/14/20 Fantastic Centrally Located Condo - Spacious 1st floor unit in the "Venetian". Features Neutral Carpet & Stone tile floors in kitchen and bathroom.
1 of 18
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Mira Mesa
7320-65 Calle Cristobal
7320 Calle Cristobal, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
864 sqft
7320-65 Calle Cristobal Available 05/15/20 Mira Mesa, 7320 Calle Cristobal #65 - Minutes to Sorrento Valley! - Well maintained lower corner unit with canyon views. Air conditioning and a fireplace.
1 of 6
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Penasquitos
13283 Rancho Penasquitos #J-106
13283 Rancho Penasquitos Blvd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
602 sqft
13283 Rancho Penasquitos #J-106 Available 04/25/20 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo in Cantabria- Rancho Penasquitos - 2nd floor, 1 story unit in Cantabria complex in Rancho Penasquitos.
Similar Pages
Solana Beach 1 BedroomsSolana Beach 2 BedroomsSolana Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSolana Beach 3 BedroomsSolana Beach Apartments with Balcony
Solana Beach Apartments with GarageSolana Beach Apartments with GymSolana Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSolana Beach Apartments with ParkingSolana Beach Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA
Murrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CACoronado, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAAlpine, CALadera Ranch, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CA