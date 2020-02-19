All apartments in Soda Bay
3130 Riviera Heights Dr
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:41 AM

3130 Riviera Heights Dr

3130 Riviera Heights Drive · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3130 Riviera Heights Drive, Soda Bay, CA 95451

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Environment and Sustainability is the corner stone of our everyday philosophy. It is our very foundation since our house is built from the ground up with the local earth. Rammed earth, also known as taipa in (Portuguese), tapial in (), and pis (de terre) in (French), is a technique for building walls using natural raw materials such as earth, chalk, lime or gravel. Parts of the Great Wall of China were built using the rammed earth technique.

It is an ancient building method that has seen a revival in recent years as people seek more sustainable building materials and natural building methods. Because rammed-earth structures use locally available materials, they usually have low embodied energy and generate very little waste. The soils used are typically sub-soils low in clay (between 5% and 15%), the topsoil being retained for agricultural use. Where soil excavated in preparing the buildings foundation can be used, the cost and energy consumption for transportation are minimal.

Rammed-earth buildings reduce the need for lumber because the frame work is removable and can be repeatedly re-used. All the frame work used for forms have been re-used for bookshelves, closets, etc. so not a single piece of lumber was left unused.

Rammed earth can contribute to the overall energy-efficiency of buildings. The density, thickness and thermal conductivity of rammed earth make it a particularly suitable material for passive solar heating. The house maintains constant temperature through both winter and summer seasons.It is a well cared for, comfortable, and very relaxing home with peaceful energy that only a natural building built from natural elements can provide.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3130 Riviera Heights Dr have any available units?
3130 Riviera Heights Dr has a unit available for $5,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3130 Riviera Heights Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3130 Riviera Heights Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3130 Riviera Heights Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3130 Riviera Heights Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Soda Bay.
Does 3130 Riviera Heights Dr offer parking?
No, 3130 Riviera Heights Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3130 Riviera Heights Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3130 Riviera Heights Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3130 Riviera Heights Dr have a pool?
No, 3130 Riviera Heights Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3130 Riviera Heights Dr have accessible units?
No, 3130 Riviera Heights Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3130 Riviera Heights Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3130 Riviera Heights Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3130 Riviera Heights Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3130 Riviera Heights Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
