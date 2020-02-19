3130 Riviera Heights Dr

Amenities

Environment and Sustainability is the corner stone of our everyday philosophy. It is our very foundation since our house is built from the ground up with the local earth. Rammed earth, also known as taipa in (Portuguese), tapial in (), and pis (de terre) in (French), is a technique for building walls using natural raw materials such as earth, chalk, lime or gravel. Parts of the Great Wall of China were built using the rammed earth technique.



It is an ancient building method that has seen a revival in recent years as people seek more sustainable building materials and natural building methods. Because rammed-earth structures use locally available materials, they usually have low embodied energy and generate very little waste. The soils used are typically sub-soils low in clay (between 5% and 15%), the topsoil being retained for agricultural use. Where soil excavated in preparing the buildings foundation can be used, the cost and energy consumption for transportation are minimal.



Rammed-earth buildings reduce the need for lumber because the frame work is removable and can be repeatedly re-used. All the frame work used for forms have been re-used for bookshelves, closets, etc. so not a single piece of lumber was left unused.



Rammed earth can contribute to the overall energy-efficiency of buildings. The density, thickness and thermal conductivity of rammed earth make it a particularly suitable material for passive solar heating. The house maintains constant temperature through both winter and summer seasons.It is a well cared for, comfortable, and very relaxing home with peaceful energy that only a natural building built from natural elements can provide.