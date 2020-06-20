65 Green Valley Ct

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool garage hot tub

This bright and airy, 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home offers generous space, with a bonus room perfect for an office or exercise room. Inside, you will find a formal living room, dining room and family room with a built in bar, a spacious master suite with an upgraded bathroom and walk in closet, and a kitchen that was once featured in Better Homes and Gardens magazine. Outside is a gorgeous and private yard with a pool. The yard has been well maintained and loved through the years and we want to keep it that way - water is included in the rent, along with landscaping and pool maintenance. Any or all furniture can be left for your use or we will hand it over to you unfurnished. Pets will be considered upon owner approval and an additional deposit. This is a no smoking property. Renter's insurance required. If interested, please contact Heather Sorber at 415-455-1385 or via email at heather@prandiprop.com.