All apartments in Sleepy Hollow
Find more places like 65 Green Valley Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sleepy Hollow, CA
/
65 Green Valley Ct
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:22 AM

65 Green Valley Ct

65 Green Valley Court · (415) 455-1385
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

65 Green Valley Court, Sleepy Hollow, CA 94960
Sleepy Hollow

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$8,800

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3265 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This bright and airy, 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home offers generous space, with a bonus room perfect for an office or exercise room. Inside, you will find a formal living room, dining room and family room with a built in bar, a spacious master suite with an upgraded bathroom and walk in closet, and a kitchen that was once featured in Better Homes and Gardens magazine. Outside is a gorgeous and private yard with a pool. The yard has been well maintained and loved through the years and we want to keep it that way - water is included in the rent, along with landscaping and pool maintenance. Any or all furniture can be left for your use or we will hand it over to you unfurnished. Pets will be considered upon owner approval and an additional deposit. This is a no smoking property. Renter's insurance required. If interested, please contact Heather Sorber at 415-455-1385 or via email at heather@prandiprop.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 65 Green Valley Ct have any available units?
65 Green Valley Ct has a unit available for $8,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 65 Green Valley Ct have?
Some of 65 Green Valley Ct's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 65 Green Valley Ct currently offering any rent specials?
65 Green Valley Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 65 Green Valley Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 65 Green Valley Ct is pet friendly.
Does 65 Green Valley Ct offer parking?
Yes, 65 Green Valley Ct offers parking.
Does 65 Green Valley Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 65 Green Valley Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 65 Green Valley Ct have a pool?
Yes, 65 Green Valley Ct has a pool.
Does 65 Green Valley Ct have accessible units?
No, 65 Green Valley Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 65 Green Valley Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 65 Green Valley Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 65 Green Valley Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 65 Green Valley Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 65 Green Valley Ct?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Sonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CA
Pleasanton, CASan Leandro, CAFairfield, CAAlameda, CAVacaville, CADaly City, CASan Rafael, CASan Anselmo, CANovato, CALarkspur, CACorte Madera, CAMill Valley, CA
Tamalpais-Homestead Valley, CATiburon, CAStrawberry, CARichmond, CAMarin City, CASausalito, CAPinole, CAVallejo, CAPetaluma, CAHercules, CASan Pablo, CAAlbany, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity