PENDING with an APPLICATION. Please Inquire with the Office to be Added to the Wait List! ~ This stunning remodeled 5 bedroom home is located in Sleepy Hollow with lovely natural surroundings. Inside offers lots of natural light, beautiful wood floors throughout and soaring cathedral ceilings in the living room and the private master suite. Outside there is a enjoyable yard perfect for entertaining. The kitchen has stainless steal appliances with a Viking range, Viking refrigerator and a island with vadara quartz counters. This home a must see to appreciate the finishes and the unbeatable style and layout.



If you are interested please call or text Shannon at 415-455-1380 or email him at shannon@prandiprop.com. Thank you!