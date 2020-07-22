AL
/
CA
/
simi valley
/
apartments under 1800
Last updated July 22 2020 at 6:41 PM

44 Apartments under $1,800 for rent in Simi Valley, CA

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $1,800 in Simi Valley is worth the extra effor... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
39 Units Available
Simi Valley Town Center
Avalon Simi Valley
1579 E Jefferson Way, Simi Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,764
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,907
1231 sqft
Convenient to Simi Valley Town Center and Ronald Reagan Freeway. Apartments featuring pantries and private patios or balconies in a landscaped community with a well-equipped fitness center, game room, and multiple swimming pools and spas.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Simi Valley Town Center
1969 Erringer Rd
1969 Erringer Road, Simi Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
750 sqft
Centrally located 1 bed, 1 Bath private condo!!! - Unique 1 bed, 1 bath upstairs condo in walking distance to shopping and dining! This unit includes living room, kitchen, refrigerator, laundry room with washer & dryer as well as good size balcony.
Results within 5 miles of Simi Valley
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 06:27 PM
6 Units Available
Canoga Park
Independence Plaza
8735 Independence Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,755
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
887 sqft
Vibrant community near Cal State University. Recently renovated with walk-in closets, updated appliances and extra storage. This pet-friendly property also offers a pool, gym, hot tub and grill area.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 12:43 PM
6 Units Available
Canoga Park
Cornerstone
8609 De Soto Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,560
471 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,755
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
867 sqft
Charming, updated luxury apartments near 118 and 101. Recently renovated to include hardwood floors, fireplaces and new carpeting. Furnished properties available. On-site amenities include pools, a gym and a hot tub area.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
22 Units Available
Chatsworth
Terrena Apartment Homes
9400 Corbin Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,800
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1189 sqft
Central Los Angeles location with easy access to the 405, 101 and 188 freeways. Community has plenty of beautiful shared spaces for socializing. Spacious, open apartments with built-in desks and huge baths.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 06:22 PM
5 Units Available
West Hills
Chatsworth Pointe
8900 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,525
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,705
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
938 sqft
Very close to local Metro bus line, and near Chatsworth Reservoir and Chatsworth Oaks Park. Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments come with air conditioning, fireplace, all appliances, and walk-in closets. On-site pool, gym, more.

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Canoga Park
7750 ETON AVE B
7750 Eton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
NEWLY RENOVATED 1 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM - Property Id: 231687 DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS IN MAIN HOUSE SHOWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - PLEASE CALL 818 376 9102 Newly Renovated 1 bed 1 bath Stainless Appliances Laminate floor Quartz Counter Apply at

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Morrison Estates
5937 Rustling Oaks Drive
5937 Rustling Oaks Drive, Agoura Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$950
Room for rent in Agoura Hills - Property Id: 184153 One bedroom is available in a house located in Agoura Hills! We are in a quiet neighborhood, near schools, shopping malls, and open spaces! Less than 5 mins drive to Hwy. 101.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Chatsworth
10229-B De Soto Ave.
10229 De Soto Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
481 sqft
1st floor Chatsworth 1+1 w/pool, patio, carport + water included! (10229 De Soto) - Lower level, Chatsworth condo available FOR LEASE! Features include: end unit w/single-story floorplan offers 1BR + 1BA; living room; breakfast nook; kitchen

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Canoga Park
8555 Independence Ave
8555 Independence Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,345
750 sqft
Property is located near Target and Vons! Also close to the Canoga Park library as well as the park! (RLNE4085536)

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
West Hills
23101 Lanark Street
23101 Lanark Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,795
528 sqft
Beautiful West Hills guest house! This unit has it all private entrance, private yard, kitchen, laundry, bathroom. Plenty of parking on the street. Close to parks, shopping, restaurants.
Results within 10 miles of Simi Valley
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 06:14 PM
5 Units Available
Northridge
Citronia
18550 Citronia St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,143
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This property offers residents covered parking, a business center, pool and on-site laundry. Apartments feature air conditioning, fireplaces and patios/balconies. Northridge Shopping Center and California State University are both nearby.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 06:10 PM
5 Units Available
Winnetka
Twenty2Eleven Apartments
20211 Sherman Way, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,505
462 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,675
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to shopping at Northridge Mall, Topanga Plaza and the Promenade. Community amenities include on-site laundry, pool, and BBQ grill. Units feature dishwasher, extra storage and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
21 Units Available
Northridge
Candlewood North Apartment Homes
9830 Reseda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,590
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,735
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1030 sqft
Spacious units with open floor plans. Luxurious amenities including hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include a hot tub, full lobby area and pool. New construction. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
243 Units Available
Northridge
Meridian Pointe
9500 Zelzah Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,250
338 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,745
538 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,487
762 sqft
Meridian Pointe has everything you need, from a state-of-the-art fitness center, to a resort-style swimming pool and spa, to a media room with reclining leather couches, … and more! Conveniently located just off the 118 and 405 freeways in the
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
14 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Haven Warner Center
6530 Independence Ave, Hidden Hills, CA
Studio
$1,549
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,703
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,936
792 sqft
In an effort to provide the best customer experience, we are now offering virtual tours and self-guided tours by appointment only.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
2 Units Available
Northridge
Halsted
18402 W Halsted St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
875 sqft
Halsted is an apartment community located adjacent to the California State University Northridge (CSUN) campus, making it an attractive choice for many of the areas students.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 12:17 PM
4 Units Available
Rancho Conejo
Casa Oaks
2088 W Hillcrest Dr, Thousand Oaks, CA
Studio
$1,750
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Casa Oaks Apartments, a beautiful community with everything you have been searching for. We are located in Newbury Park, California near Rancho Conejo Playfields, delicious local eateries, and plentiful shopping locales.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
47 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
eaves Woodland Hills
22122 Victory Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,254
433 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,708
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,186
989 sqft
Close to the Warner Center. Also near parks and nature preserves. Apartments include kitchen appliances and private patios or balconies. Community offers lighted tennis courts and outdoor exercise stations. On-site dry cleaning drop-off service.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
18 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
eaves Warner Center
5727 Canoga Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,785
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,846
1157 sqft
Bright apartments just north of Highway 101 with hardwood floors and big closets. A green community in Los Angeles where tenants have access to tennis courts, a pool and a 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
21 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
The Boulevard Apartments
20600 Ventura Blvd, Woodland, CA
Studio
$1,608
877 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,182
1217 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,048
1285 sqft
Green community right next to the 101. All units include patio or balcony and extra storage. Enjoy pool, sauna and hot tub, and 24-hour gym. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
6 Units Available
Northridge
MySuite Superior
17809 Superior Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,419
217 sqft
ONLINE TOURS AND LEASING AVAILABLE-Contact the property for links!Mysuite Superior offers furnished private suites with all utilities included! Your private suite features a private bathroom and dry bar area complete with individual fridge.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
13 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
The Reserve at Warner Center
22100 Erwin St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,631
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,761
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,164
880 sqft
This community offers recently-renovated units with stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Residents fulfill all their shopping and entertainment needs at Warner Center. There's also an on-site hot tub, pool, tennis court and gym.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 06:28 PM
3 Units Available
Reseda
Northview-Southview Apartments
8111 Reseda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,520
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,705
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
953 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in pet-friendly community with pool, gym, elevator, bbq/grill, carport. Modern kitchen, hardwoods, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Near California State, Northridge, shopping, dining, entertainment (Burbank). Easy access to the 405 and 101.
City Guide for Simi Valley, CA

Want some Hollywood living without some LA prices? Simi Valley has been the host of many famous T.V. shows (M.A.S.H., Gunsmoke, etc.).

Simi Valley is the all-American city you’ve seen in countless TV shows and movies. Simi Valley is the ideal city in the Los Angeles metro area. Home to the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, the area attracts both tourists and locals seeking knowledge in the mountains of books and literature. The weather is sunny and pleasant (around 75 degrees) most days of the year. In the spring and fall, the Santa Ana winds pick up. Drive 30 minutes into LA, or grab a seat at the bar of at one the national restaurant chains that populate the area. This city is filled with beautiful apartments for rent.

Having trouble with Craigslist Simi Valley? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments under $1,800 in Simi Valley, CA

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $1,800 in Simi Valley is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to ask what paperwork they need and come prepared. Bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation from an employer or landlord are usually standard. It’s better to come to an apartment tour over-prepared and ready to sign.

You probably won’t find affordable apartments under $1,800 in Simi Valley in the heart of the action, but you can still land in a neighborhood you love. Look for locations on the outskirts of your dream location or reconsider how much space you really need. A studio apartment may offer plenty of space in your ideal neighborhood at a cheaper price point.

Some property managers will also know about apartments under $1,800 in other buildings they manage, or through word-of-mouth from industry contacts. Ask about any leads if you can’t find the space you need. Touring the first floor for affordable apartments that need some updating can also yield a great deal.

Similar Pages

Simi Valley 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSimi Valley 2 Bedroom ApartmentsSimi Valley 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsSimi Valley 3 Bedroom ApartmentsSimi Valley Apartments under $1,800Simi Valley Apartments with BalconiesSimi Valley Apartments with GaragesSimi Valley Apartments with GymsSimi Valley Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSimi Valley Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSimi Valley Apartments with ParkingSimi Valley Apartments with PoolsSimi Valley Apartments with Washer-DryersSimi Valley Dog Friendly ApartmentsSimi Valley Furnished ApartmentsSimi Valley Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CAOxnard, CABurbank, CAWhittier, CADowney, CALancaster, CAPalmdale, CACamarillo, CAGarden Grove, CARedondo Beach, CAAlhambra, CAWest Hollywood, CALa Habra, CABuena Park, CACulver City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

East Simi ValleyCentral Simi ValleySimi Valley Town Center

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts