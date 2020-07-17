All apartments in Shingle Springs
4388 Vega Loop
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

4388 Vega Loop

4388 Vega Loop · (916) 988-4663
Location

4388 Vega Loop, Shingle Springs, CA 95682

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4388 Vega Loop · Avail. now

$3,200

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3132 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
pool
hot tub
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful Home in Private Gated Community! - This gorgeous home features a looped drive way with oversized two car garage. Very Large lot in front and back, far off street for privacy. Gorgeous manicured lawn taken care of by an owner provided gardener. New laminate plank flooring with tile throughout. Large living areas, Formal and informal dining and living areas! Gated Community with communal pool and much, much more. Spa included in back yard!

Tenant to pay all utilities.
Pets negotiable with increased security deposit depending on breed, size and qualifications.
Fridge, washer, and dryer potentially included as-is.
No Smoking.
Six month or One Year Lease- to be negotiated.
HOA does not allow overnight parking on the street, long driveway allows multiple vehicles.

Qualifications include clean credit (No collections, late payments, bankruptcies, or charged off account, etc. preferred), clean rental history (No evictions, on time rental payments, etc.), and combined income of equal or great than three times the monthly rent. Applications can be found on our website www.gbrrealestate.com, will need to be brought to our office or to a showing with the application fee of $25.00 per adult, Copies of each applicants ID and Proof of income for each applicant (at least one month of paystubs preferred). Any intended occupant with the age of 18 or over must apply and be named on the lease. Any further questions, please contact our office at (916)988-4663 Applications can be found on our website at www.gbrrealestate.com, showings by appointment only!

All terms subject to change. Applications can be found on our website www.gbrrealestate.com
DRE# 00857690
Please drive by the unit first, then call our office to schedule a showing! (916)988-4663.

(RLNE5869737)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

