4388 Vega Loop

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful Home in Private Gated Community! - This gorgeous home features a looped drive way with oversized two car garage. Very Large lot in front and back, far off street for privacy. Gorgeous manicured lawn taken care of by an owner provided gardener. New laminate plank flooring with tile throughout. Large living areas, Formal and informal dining and living areas! Gated Community with communal pool and much, much more. Spa included in back yard!



Tenant to pay all utilities.

Pets negotiable with increased security deposit depending on breed, size and qualifications.

Fridge, washer, and dryer potentially included as-is.

No Smoking.

Six month or One Year Lease- to be negotiated.

HOA does not allow overnight parking on the street, long driveway allows multiple vehicles.



Qualifications include clean credit (No collections, late payments, bankruptcies, or charged off account, etc. preferred), clean rental history (No evictions, on time rental payments, etc.), and combined income of equal or great than three times the monthly rent. Applications can be found on our website www.gbrrealestate.com, will need to be brought to our office or to a showing with the application fee of $25.00 per adult, Copies of each applicants ID and Proof of income for each applicant (at least one month of paystubs preferred). Any intended occupant with the age of 18 or over must apply and be named on the lease. Any further questions, please contact our office at (916)988-4663 Applications can be found on our website at www.gbrrealestate.com, showings by appointment only!



All terms subject to change. Applications can be found on our website www.gbrrealestate.com

DRE# 00857690

Please drive by the unit first, then call our office to schedule a showing! (916)988-4663.



(RLNE5869737)