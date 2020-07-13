/
apartments with pool
204 Apartments for rent in Seal Beach, CA with pool
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
21 Units Available
Bridgeport
eaves Seal Beach
333 1st St, Seal Beach, CA
Studio
$1,720
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,255
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,640
999 sqft
Beautifully landscaped apartment community near Seal Beach. Also within easy reach of Pacific Coast Highway. Apartments offer conveniences such as fireplaces, linen closets, kitchen pantries and private patios. On-site community center, gym and swimming pool.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Old Ranch
12200 Montecito Road
12200 Montecito Road, Seal Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful ground level unit in quiet Rossmoor Park. Includes 2 covered carport parking spaces. 2 Large bedrooms & 2 Baths. Dual pane windows and sliders throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Seal Beach
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bolsa Chica-Heil
16424 Camino Canada Ln
16424 Camino Canada Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
900 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful condo Huntington Harbor area - Property Id: 314916 Beautiful, quiet single story 2 (two) bedroom 1(one) bath condo in Harbor Heights Villas community! Recently remodeled kitchen, with granite countertops, new
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
SEADIP
8124 Marina Pacifica Dr N Key 5
8124 Marina Pacifica Drive, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,600
900 sqft
Unit Key 5 Available 09/01/20 Marina Retreat - Property Id: 300331 Beautiful Condo on the water (marina) over looking boats .
1 of 66
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Westminster
14532 SOUTHFIELD DR.
14532 Southfield Drive, Westminster, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
2128 sqft
2 STORY HOME WITH POOL WESTMINSTER - IN PREP BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY HOME WITH POOL AND JACUZZI APPROXIMATELY 2,200 SQ FT, OPEN CEILINGS, GORGEOUS REMODELED HOME IN FANTASTIC NEIGHBORHOOD 4 BEDROOM, 3 BATHROOMS, FIRE PLACE AND CENTRAL HEATING, KITCHEN
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Naples
6020 Lido Lane
6020 Lido Lane, Long Beach, CA
5 Bedrooms
$16,000
7294 sqft
Ideally situated on the Gold Coast section of the open water on Naples Island. This 5 bed, 8 bath, 7294 sq.ft. iconic landmark estate offers incredible panoramic water views and private direct access to your own dock accommodating up to a 60ft yacht.
1 of 27
Last updated April 13 at 12:09pm
1 Unit Available
Huntington Harbour
3298 Tempe Drive
3298 Tempe Drive, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
1658 sqft
Call Mark or Mitch for your private showing today. Waterfront living...your time has come to enjoy this lifestyle! This end unit includes a 30' boat slip.
1 of 13
Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
Bolsa Chica-Heil
16385 De Anza Circle
16385 De Anza Circle, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
837 sqft
Harbor Heights Villas homes are located near Huntington Harbor in the Northwest Huntington Beach area of Huntington Beach, California and mere minutes to the Beach.
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Huntington Harbour
16291 COUNTESS DRIVE #218
16291 Countess Drive, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
1115 sqft
Portofino Cove: Gorgeous 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo, - Portofino Cove: Gorgeous 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo, New Kitchen with White Shaker Cabinets, Granite Counter Tops with Bar Top, Stainless Steel Appliances, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave Hood,
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Bolsa Chica-Heil
16454 La Villa Lane
16454 La Villa Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
837 sqft
Harbor Heights Condo wood flooring throughout! Upgraded kitchen, with maple cabinets, custom tiles counter tops, and built-in microwave. Two story floor plan with kitchen open to living room and bedrooms upstairs. Bathroom has been updated.
Results within 5 miles of Seal Beach
Verified
1 of 65
Last updated July 13 at 06:36am
20 Units Available
Luce Apartments
7290 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,011
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
1163 sqft
A brand-new development on the cutting edge of comfort and luxury, these units feature amenities including a 24-hour fitness center, game room, al fresco kitchen and sculpture gardens.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 06:30am
2 Units Available
Stanton
Pine Village
7972 Lampson Ave, Stanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
882 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pine Village in Stanton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
23 Units Available
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,980
709 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,005
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
1252 sqft
A luxury, upscale community in the heart of the community. Near I-405 Freeway. Each apartment features a washer and dryer, walk-in closet, and stainless steel appliance. On-site fresh water pool and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
31 Units Available
The Residences at Bella Terra
7521 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,886
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,990
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,511
1145 sqft
Luxury apartment complex with salt water pool, private cabanas, entertainment lounge and formal dining room. Units have gourmet kitchens and master suites. Close to the Bella Terra Shopping and Entertainment Center.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
17 Units Available
Goldenwest
eaves Huntington Beach
6700 Warner Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,815
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1000 sqft
Less than one mile from the beach and near I-405. Modern apartments with in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Community amenities include a pool and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
21 Units Available
Avalon Huntington Beach
7400 Center Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,850
744 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,005
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,815
1159 sqft
Great location, minutes from Whole Foods, restaurants and retail stores. Units include walk-in closets, garbage disposal, granite counters, and patio or balcony. Luxury community features trash valet, 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
22 Units Available
Goldenwest
Ocean Breeze Villas
6401 Warner Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,959
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,578
1276 sqft
Located on Warner Avenue with easy access to the 405 Freeway and PCH. One-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with gourmet kitchens, huge closets and vertical blinds. Community features a pool and gym.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
6 Units Available
Traffic Circle
Bay Hill Apartments
3801 E Pacific Coast Hwy, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,288
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,718
1084 sqft
Yards from Los Alamitos Circle and Community Hospital of Long Beach. Modern apartments with luxury kitchen, furniture, patio/balcony, and private laundry. Residents have use of a pool, sauna, and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
1 Unit Available
Buena Park
6400 Lincoln Avenue
6400 Lincoln Ave, Buena Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
$500 Off! Bright Top floor 1 bdrm - Parking Included! - Stop searching and start living! Welcome home to Woodstone Village and live in a beautiful garden community.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
14 Units Available
Washington
Pacific Shores
7701 Warner Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,780
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
950 sqft
Convenient location near the 405, 55 and 5 freeways close to the Bella Terra Shopping and Entertainment Center. State-of-the-art fitness center, community swimming pool and spacious spa. Apartments have French doors and master suite baths.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
32 Units Available
Washington
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the Southern California lifestyle at The Breakwater Apartments in beautiful Huntington Beach! This beach side town (also known as Surf City, USA) is a place where cool & relaxed Orange County culture is a way of life.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
11 Units Available
Traffic Circle
Hathaway
3500 Hathaway Ave, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
873 sqft
Just minutes from Long Beach. Pet-friendly apartment community boasts stunning mountain and city views. Floor plans feature spacious closets and private balconies. On-site amenities include two swimming pools, reserved covered car parking and laundry facilities.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 06:06am
14 Units Available
Park Grove
9155 Central Ave, Garden Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Park Grove we do not just rent apartments, we elevate residents lifestyle. Our apartment homes offer a beautiful setting spread out over 12 acres of landscaped grounds.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
28 Units Available
SEADIP
Channel Point
5926 Bixby Village Dr, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,330
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1000 sqft
One- and two-bedroom furnished apartments. Pet-friendly with updated kitchens, hardwoods, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, fitness center, bbq/grill area. Near San Diego Freeway, Marina Pacifica, California State University - Long Beach.
