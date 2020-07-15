/
3 bedroom apartments
23 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Scotts Valley, CA
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
112 Southwood Dr.
112 Southwood Drive, Scotts Valley, CA
Mountain Retreat Close to Everything - 4 Bed/ 3 Bath Home Available Now - You know a good thing when you see it! Enjoy all that Scotts Valley has to offer from this beautiful, spacious 4 bed 3 bath home. Boasting a master suite with walk in closet.
Results within 5 miles of Scotts Valley
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
Westside
1616 Escalona Drive
1616 Escalona Drive, Santa Cruz, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1212 sqft
Perfect Westside Location! - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 1,212 Sq. Ft.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
Westside
119 Donna Ct
119 Donna Court, Santa Cruz, CA
5 Bedroom 3 Bath Close to UC - Large home with garage & driveway parking, laundry (non-coin-op), nice back yard and side yard (great views of the canyon, no neighbors directly behind the home.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
Beach HIll
75 Front ST 1
75 Front St, Santa Cruz, CA
Location, Location, Location - This amazing Beach Hill large, fully remodeled 4 bedroom, 2 full bath view townhouse is one block to the ocean, beach, and wharf. Amazing views of the ocean (from patio), mountains and city.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1250 River St
1250 River Street, Santa Cruz, CA
Newer LARGE Duplex - Newer unit. 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom. First month, last month and deposit to move in. This unit is available July 1st amenities include: green construction (low energy usage). Large living space. Ceiling fans. Large closets.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
Beach HIll
212 VILLA MAR VISTA
212 Villa Mar Vis, Santa Cruz, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1450 sqft
Beach Hill 3 bedroom 3 bath beauty with Bay Views.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
Eastside
135 May AVE B
135 May Ave, Santa Cruz, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1150 sqft
Property Overview: - 3 bedrooms 2 baths - About 1150sqft - 1 car garage - Washer/dryer hookups - Dishwasher - Garbage disposal - Central Heat - Fireplace - Nice backyard space - Last house on the block with only one neighbor adjacent to home -
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
149 Harbor Oaks Cir
149 Harbor Oaks Circle, Santa Cruz County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1056 sqft
Picturesque and Charming! This beautiful family friendly home exudes curb appeal. Recently renovated, open living space with fantastic floor plan.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
Westside
305 Village Circle
305 Village Circle, Santa Cruz, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,450
305 Village Circle Available 08/15/20 Upper Westside Santa Cruz - Well established neighborhood that is surrounded by many options - UCSC , Westlake pond and park area, busline, trails and much much more!!!! Two story 3 bedroom 2.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
3235 Papermill Rd.
3235 Paper Mill Rd, Soquel, CA
Historic 4bed/1.5 bath in Soquel - Historic home at the end of a quiet well kept Soquel neighborhood street. Hardwood and tile floors throughout.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1318 River St
1318 River Street, Santa Cruz, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1500 sqft
3/1 Close to UC, hiking, and downtown - Remodeled 3br, 1ba house on West side close to UCSC. For 4 people or less. Windows overlooking the San Lorenzo River. Your own section of river front. Woodsy feel in the city. New heater. New dual pane windows.
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
17066 Melody Ln
17066 Melody Lane, Santa Clara County, CA
Stunning single story remodeled/rebuilt in 2008, quality construction throughout! Fabulous Great Room w/vaulted open beam ceilings, wall of windows.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
Beach HIll
333 Main Street
333 Main Street, Santa Cruz, CA
Welcome to your home sweet home in Santa Cruz! This fully furnished historic home was built in 1905.
Last updated April 3 at 12:34 PM
17546 Old Summit Road
17546 Old Summit Road, Santa Cruz County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,590
Los Gatos Mountains - Beautiful, spacious, open and bright apartment decorated in a Portuguese Style. Upgraded kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Upgraded bathrooms both with stall shower.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
Westside
227 Blackburn Street B
227 Blackburn St, Santa Cruz, CA
227 Blackburn Street - Unit B Available 08/01/20 Downtown Santa Cruz - Great 4 BR / 2 BA Duplex - Minutes to UCSC - Nice, well maintained, 4 Bedroom, 2 full Bathroom Duplex, downtown Santa Cruz, beach, shopping, dining and entertainment.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
Westside
105 Palo Verde Terrace - 105 Palo Verde Terrace
105 Palo Verde Terrace, Santa Cruz, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1237 sqft
105 Palo Verde Terrace - 105 Palo Verde Terrace Available 08/01/20 Townhouse Near UCSC - This 3BD/1.5BA Townhouse is located off of Bay Street on the west side of Santa Cruz near the UCSC campus.
Results within 10 miles of Scotts Valley
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
5485 Soquel Dr.
5485 Soquel Drive, Soquel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1086 sqft
!!Rent & Security Deposit Reduced!! 3Bd/1.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
2864 Lindsay Lane
2864 Lindsay Lane, Soquel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1239 sqft
$3200 - 3BD/2.5BA Townhouse in Soquel with Updated Appliances! - Lovely townhouse available for rent! This well-maintained and fully equipped unit nestled in a peaceful cul-de-sac in Soquel.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
231 Florence Dr
231 Florence Drive, Rio del Mar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1425 sqft
3Bed Home in Rio Del Mar - Pets Welcomed! - Terms: One year lease (with owner option to renew) Utilities: Tenant responsible for water, garbage & PG&E Landscaping: Included Parking: Garage, Driveway and Street Parking, as permitted.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
114 New Brighton RD
114 New Brighton Road, Seacliff, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
2200 sqft
**To see a 3D virtual tour visit EnjoySantaCruz.
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
17222 Bear Creek Rd
17222 Bear Creek Rd, Santa Cruz County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1000 sqft
3 bd/1 Bath A beautiful creek side property with lots of trees. This home is a must see! $2950.00a month Bright, happy colors and sunny yard welcome you to this 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
4700 Nova Dr.
4700 Nova Drive, Pleasure Point, CA
4700 Nova Dr. Available 07/17/20 PHOTOS COMING SOON - Excellent 4bed/3bath in Opal Cliffs - Location, Location, Location - Must see this spacious 4bed/3bath single level home on an large lot in the coveted Opal Cliffs Neighborhood.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
2910 Leotar Circle
2910 Leotar Circle, Santa Cruz County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1448 sqft
Spacious 3 bed/2.5 bath End Unit Townhome In Santa Cruz - Wonderful townhome style end unit in great central location close to everything.
