2503 Santa Rosa Street

Amenities
Los Cabos' most popular floor plan! Three bedrooms and two bathrooms, over 1,400 square feet. The bright, warm sun room is a great addition to the open concept floor plan. Two living areas and centrally located kitchen. Low maintenance yards. Double attached garage. Fireplace. Available mid June. Applications free on our website at www.CrownProperties1.com.
Los Cabos' most popular floor plan! Three bedrooms and two bathrooms, over 1,400 square feet. The bright, warm sun room is a great addition to the open concept floor plan. Two living areas and centrally located kitchen. Low maintenance yards. Double attached garage. Fireplace. Available mid June. Applications free on our website at www.CrownProperties1.com.