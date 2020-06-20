2503 Santa Rosa Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Los Cabos' most popular floor plan! Three bedrooms and two bathrooms, over 1,400 square feet. The bright, warm sun room is a great addition to the open concept floor plan. Two living areas and centrally located kitchen. Low maintenance yards. Double attached garage. Fireplace. Available mid June. Applications free on our website at www.CrownProperties1.com.

Los Cabos' most popular floor plan! Three bedrooms and two bathrooms, over 1,400 square feet. The bright, warm sun room is a great addition to the open concept floor plan. Two living areas and centrally located kitchen. Low maintenance yards. Double attached garage. Fireplace. Available mid June. Applications free on our website at www.CrownProperties1.com.