Last updated May 19 2020 at 10:25 PM

2503 Santa Rosa Street

2503 Santa Rosa Street · (805) 574-1205
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2503 Santa Rosa Street, Santa Maria, CA 93455
Rancho San Ysidro

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1406 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Los Cabos' most popular floor plan! Three bedrooms and two bathrooms, over 1,400 square feet. The bright, warm sun room is a great addition to the open concept floor plan. Two living areas and centrally located kitchen. Low maintenance yards. Double attached garage. Fireplace. Available mid June. Applications free on our website at www.CrownProperties1.com.
Los Cabos' most popular floor plan! Three bedrooms and two bathrooms, over 1,400 square feet. The bright, warm sun room is a great addition to the open concept floor plan. Two living areas and centrally located kitchen. Low maintenance yards. Double attached garage. Fireplace. Available mid June. Applications free on our website at www.CrownProperties1.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2503 Santa Rosa Street have any available units?
2503 Santa Rosa Street has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2503 Santa Rosa Street have?
Some of 2503 Santa Rosa Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2503 Santa Rosa Street currently offering any rent specials?
2503 Santa Rosa Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2503 Santa Rosa Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2503 Santa Rosa Street is pet friendly.
Does 2503 Santa Rosa Street offer parking?
Yes, 2503 Santa Rosa Street does offer parking.
Does 2503 Santa Rosa Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2503 Santa Rosa Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2503 Santa Rosa Street have a pool?
No, 2503 Santa Rosa Street does not have a pool.
Does 2503 Santa Rosa Street have accessible units?
No, 2503 Santa Rosa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2503 Santa Rosa Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2503 Santa Rosa Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2503 Santa Rosa Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2503 Santa Rosa Street does not have units with air conditioning.
