Santa Maria, CA
121 Regal Ct.
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:45 AM

121 Regal Ct.

121 Regal Dr · (805) 928-2331
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

121 Regal Dr, Santa Maria, CA 93454

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 121 Regal Ct. · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
121 Regal Dr. - Beautiful Remodeled 2 Bedroom 2 Bath, Single Story Home has approx 1200 sqft of living area. One year lease, All new hard wood flooring, Laundry Room, Washer and Dryer hookups, Remodeled kitchen, New cabinets, New Counter top, New Range, New Interior Paint, Remodeled Bathrooms, New blinds throughout, Walk In closet in Master Bedroom, Single Car Garage with car port, NO PETS, Gated Court Yard, Tenants must maintain Renter's Insurance, Close to Parks, Schools, Shopping, and Medical Facilities. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, Our pre-qualifications are the total household income be a minimum of 2x the rental amount for the property, verification of 2 years rental history and a credit score of 600 or above for each applicant is required. Please visit our website for our current list of available rental properties or to submit an application at: advantagepropertymanagementinc.com. This property is being rented through a professional management company, Advantage Property Management, Doug Carter/Broker DRE License #01526713.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5757959)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 Regal Ct. have any available units?
121 Regal Ct. has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 121 Regal Ct. have?
Some of 121 Regal Ct.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 Regal Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
121 Regal Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 Regal Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 121 Regal Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Maria.
Does 121 Regal Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 121 Regal Ct. does offer parking.
Does 121 Regal Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 Regal Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 Regal Ct. have a pool?
No, 121 Regal Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 121 Regal Ct. have accessible units?
No, 121 Regal Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 121 Regal Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 121 Regal Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 121 Regal Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 121 Regal Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
