121 Regal Ct.

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking garage

121 Regal Dr. - Beautiful Remodeled 2 Bedroom 2 Bath, Single Story Home has approx 1200 sqft of living area. One year lease, All new hard wood flooring, Laundry Room, Washer and Dryer hookups, Remodeled kitchen, New cabinets, New Counter top, New Range, New Interior Paint, Remodeled Bathrooms, New blinds throughout, Walk In closet in Master Bedroom, Single Car Garage with car port, NO PETS, Gated Court Yard, Tenants must maintain Renter's Insurance, Close to Parks, Schools, Shopping, and Medical Facilities. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, Our pre-qualifications are the total household income be a minimum of 2x the rental amount for the property, verification of 2 years rental history and a credit score of 600 or above for each applicant is required. Please visit our website for our current list of available rental properties or to submit an application at: advantagepropertymanagementinc.com. This property is being rented through a professional management company, Advantage Property Management, Doug Carter/Broker DRE License #01526713.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5757959)