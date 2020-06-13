24 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Santa Cruz, CA
1 of 23
1 of 12
1 of 26
1 of 36
1 of 39
1 of 23
1 of 18
1 of 15
1 of 9
1 of 6
1 of 16
1 of 8
1 of 25
1 of 17
1 of 9
1 of 12
1 of 13
1 of 11
1 of 24
1 of 12
1 of 22
1 of 13
1 of 28
1 of 17
Situated on the edge of Monterey Bay and known for its beach houses, boardwalk amusement park, laidback vibe and redwoods, Santa Cruz is certainly an appealing draw for beach bums, hippies, and nature lovers looking to settle down. “Surf City”, as it’s known to some, is home to a college campus (UCSC, which is also the city’s largest employer) and has a youthful and very liberal vibe to it. Nope, there’s nothing conservative or buttoned-up about this seaside town. Expect to meet people from ...
Of course, there will be times when you need to head on in, rest your head and make yourself at home. Where you do that is entirely up to you, but here are some helpful tips to renting an apartment in él Santa Cruz. See more
Finding an apartment in Santa Cruz that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.