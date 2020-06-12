22 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Santa Cruz, CA

Apartment List
1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westside
1 Unit Available
305 Village Circle
305 Village Circle, Santa Cruz, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,450
305 Village Circle Available 08/15/20 Upper Westside Santa Cruz - Well established neighborhood that is surrounded by many options - UCSC , Westlake pond and park area, busline, trails and much much more!!!! Two story 3 bedroom 2.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eastside
1 Unit Available
1 Berkeley Court
1 Berkeley Court, Santa Cruz, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
Location, Location !! - This home has great separation living space. One bedroom downstairs, and two upstairs with full bathrooms . High ceilings as you entry full dinning room and living room.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1250 River St
1250 River Street, Santa Cruz, CA
1250 River St Available 07/01/20 Newer LARGE Duplex - Newer unit. 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom. First month, last month and deposit to move in. This unit is available July 1st amenities include: green construction (low energy usage). Large living space.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1318 River St
1318 River Street, Santa Cruz, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1500 sqft
1318 River St Available 07/01/20 3/1 Close to UC, hiking, and downtown - Remodeled 3br, 1ba house on West side close to UCSC. For 4 people or less. Windows overlooking the San Lorenzo River. Your own section of river front. Woodsy feel in the city.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westside
1 Unit Available
124 Donna Court
124 Donna Court, Santa Cruz, CA
124 Donna Court Available 06/16/20 Upper Westside Santa Cruz - 4 BR, 2.5 BA house on cul-de-sac for rent. - Big backyard with a large deck overlooking canyon, living room with fireplace, and dining room with great views.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Westside
1 Unit Available
106 Crespi Ct
106 Crespi Court, Santa Cruz, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1500 sqft
Property Overview: 106 Crespi Ct Santa Cruz, CA 95060 Must watch virtual tour before calling (copy and paste into browser): https://youtu.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Beach HIll
1 Unit Available
75 Front ST A
75 Front St, Santa Cruz, CA
Fully remodeled 4 bedroom, 2 full bath view townhouse is one block to the ocean, beach, and wharf. Amazing views of the ocean (from patio), mountains and city.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Eastside
1 Unit Available
222 Jackson ST
222 Jackson Street, Santa Cruz, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1376 sqft
Available to see June 15th from10-4:00 ready for move in July 1 photos on zillow are not correct, the studio in the back is a separate rental unit. Beautifully remodeled 3 Bedroom home with ...

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Eastside
1 Unit Available
135 May AVE B
135 May Ave, Santa Cruz, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,695
1150 sqft
Property Overview: - 3 bedrooms 2 baths - About 1150sqft - 1 car garage - Washer/dryer hookups - Dishwasher - Garbage disposal - Central Heat - Fireplace - Nice backyard space - Last house on the block with only one neighbor adjacent to home -

1 of 25

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Beach HIll
1 Unit Available
333 Main Street
333 Main Street, Santa Cruz, CA
Welcome to your home sweet home in Santa Cruz! This fully furnished historic home was built in 1905.
Results within 5 miles of Santa Cruz

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
341 Skyforest Way
341 Skyforest Way, Scotts Valley, CA
Available 07/01/20 Spectacular brand new 4/3.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3235 Papermill Rd.
3235 Paper Mill Rd, Soquel, CA
3235 Papermill Rd. Available 06/13/20 Historic 4bed/1.5 bath in Soquel - Historic home at the end of a quiet well kept Soquel neighborhood street. Hardwood and tile floors throughout.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5485 Soquel Dr.
5485 Soquel Drive, Soquel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1086 sqft
!!Rent & Security Deposit Reduced!! 3Bd/1.

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2864 Lindsay Lane
2864 Lindsay Lane, Soquel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1239 sqft
!!Rent & Security Deposit Reduced!! 3Bd/2.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
114 New Brighton RD
114 New Brighton Road, Seacliff, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
2200 sqft
**To see a 3D virtual tour visit EnjoySantaCruz.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
4325 Nova DR
4325 Nova Drive, Santa Cruz County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1230 sqft
Property Overview: 4325 Nova Drive, Capitola - 3 bedroom 2 bath house - 7,666 sqft lot - All single level - Clean and manicured - Large detached 2 car garage with plenty of storage space - Brick fireplace in large living room - Large back space
Results within 10 miles of Santa Cruz

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
216 Valencia Ave.
216 Valencia Avenue, Seacliff, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2342 sqft
216 Valencia Ave. Available 07/15/20 Coastal Living at its finest, 3+bed/2.5 bath in Seacliff - This updated spacious home is just a short walk to the Seacliff State Park stairs/beaches. Three bedrooms + office with 2.5 baths.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
231 Florence Dr
231 Florence Drive, Rio del Mar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1425 sqft
231 Florence Dr Available 06/23/20 3Bed Home in Rio Del Mar - Pets Welcomed! - Terms: One year lease (with owner option to renew) Utilities: Tenant responsible for water, garbage & PG&E Landscaping: Included Parking: Garage, Driveway and Street

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
631 St. Andrews Dr.
631 Saint Andrews Drive, Rio del Mar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2236 sqft
3BR/2.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
17066 Melody Ln
17066 Melody Lane, Santa Clara County, CA
Stunning single story remodeled/rebuilt in 2008, quality construction throughout! Fabulous Great Room w/vaulted open beam ceilings, wall of windows.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
23433 Sunset Dr
23433 Sunset Drive, Santa Cruz County, CA
~Coming Soon~ Great opportunity to live in the wonderful community of Villa Del Monte! Great location off of Summit Rd. in Los Gatos. Living room has dome-like vaulted ceiling and large windows providing an abundance of natural light.

1 of 15

Last updated April 3 at 12:34pm
1 Unit Available
17546 Old Summit Road
17546 Old Summit Road, Santa Cruz County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,590
Los Gatos Mountains - Beautiful, spacious, open and bright apartment decorated in a Portuguese Style. Upgraded kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Upgraded bathrooms both with stall shower.

June 2020 Santa Cruz Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Santa Cruz Rent Report. Santa Cruz rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Santa Cruz rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Santa Cruz rents declined slightly over the past month

Santa Cruz rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Santa Cruz stand at $1,843 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,449 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in February. Santa Cruz's year-over-year rent growth is level with the state average of 0.7%, but lags the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in California

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Santa Cruz, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in California, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, San Francisco is the most expensive of all California's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $3,071; of the 10 largest cities in California that we have data for, Oakland, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, where two-bedrooms go for $2,201, $3,071, and $1,753, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.2%, -1.0%, and -0.1%).
    • Sacramento, Anaheim, and Bakersfield have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.8%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Santa Cruz

    As rents have increased marginally in Santa Cruz, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Santa Cruz is less affordable for renters.

    • Santa Cruz's median two-bedroom rent of $2,449 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.7% rise in Santa Cruz.
    • While Santa Cruz's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Atlanta (-0.8%) and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Santa Cruz than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Santa Cruz is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

