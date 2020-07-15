Apartment List
/
CA
/
santa cruz
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:40 PM

9 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Santa Cruz, CA

Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
7 Units Available
Downtown Santa Cruz
1010 Pacific Apartments
1010 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,270
900 sqft
1010 Pacific Apartments offers sleek urban living in the heart of Santa Cruz, just moments from the boardwalk near Highway 1 and 17. Responding specifically to your needs, sophisticated designs feature one, two and three bedroom arrangements.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
64 Units Available
Downtown Santa Cruz
Nanda on Pacific
1457 Pacific Avenue, Santa Cruz, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,278
1051 sqft
Come home to Nanda on Pacific. Enjoy relaxing community amenities just minutes from downtown Santa Cruz, the beach and UC Santa Cruz. We’re in the middle of everywhere you want to be.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Westside
102 Moore St
102 Moore Street, Santa Cruz, CA
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
2250 sqft
West Side Executive Home - Spacious Upscale remodeled home on Westside. Great for executives and professionals that want a touch of views without the traffic.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Eastside
229 2nd Ave
229 2nd Avenue, Santa Cruz, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1026 sqft
Available 04/15/20 Located on one of the most coveted streets in all of Seabright, this quintessential beach house is just waiting for the lucky new owner to create their own lasting memories. Rarely does an opportunity like this come along.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Eastside
202 Plymouth St
202 Plymouth Street, Santa Cruz, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
903 sqft
Beautiful, spacious, BRAND NEW, two bedroom townhouses in the heart of Santa Cruz. Homes feature a fantastic, spacious floor plans with modern contrasting paint colors, gourmet kitchens, wood vinyl flooring, and master suite.
Results within 5 miles of Santa Cruz
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
5 Units Available
Landing at Capitola
3045 Capitola Rd, Capitola, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,665
960 sqft
Well-appointed homes with gourmet kitchens and high-speed internet access. Lots of community offerings, including assigned parking and on-site laundry. Near Capitola Mall, Capitola Beach and Jade Street Park.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
111 Bean Creek Rd., Unit 184
111 Bean Creek Road, Scotts Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1144 sqft
Cute Scotts Valley Condo - This is a well kept 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath end unit located in the beautiful Hidden Oaks Community. Hidden Oaks community is beautiful with community pools and spas.
Results within 10 miles of Santa Cruz

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
230 Rio Del Mar #G
230 Rio del Mar Blvd, Rio del Mar, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,999
1000 sqft
230 Rio Del Mar #G Available 11/01/20 November 20 to March 21 Fully Furnished Beautiful Oceanview 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Short Term Lease Available - KEY FEATURES Year Built: 1975 Sq Footage: 1,000 sqft.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
10265 Soquel Dr
10265 Soquel Drive, Aptos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1370 sqft
2 Bed 2 Bath Duplex in Aptos

July 2020 Santa Cruz Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Santa Cruz Rent Report. Santa Cruz rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Santa Cruz rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Santa Cruz Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Santa Cruz Rent Report. Santa Cruz rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Santa Cruz rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Santa Cruz rents declined slightly over the past month

Santa Cruz rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Santa Cruz stand at $1,838 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,443 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in February. Santa Cruz's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in California

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Santa Cruz, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in California, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, San Francisco is the most expensive of all California's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $3,035; of the 10 largest California cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with San Francisco experiencing the fastest decline (-2.2%).
    • Fresno, Anaheim, and Sacramento have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.7%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Santa Cruz

    As rents have increased marginally in Santa Cruz, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Santa Cruz is less affordable for renters.

    • Santa Cruz's median two-bedroom rent of $2,443 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Santa Cruz's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Santa Cruz than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $901, where Santa Cruz is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Santa Cruz 1 BedroomsSanta Cruz 2 BedroomsSanta Cruz 3 BedroomsSanta Cruz Apartments with Balconies
    Santa Cruz Apartments with GaragesSanta Cruz Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSanta Cruz Apartments with Parking
    Santa Cruz Apartments with Washer-DryersSanta Cruz Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Cruz Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CA
    Livermore, CASan Leandro, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CASalinas, CAPacifica, CACastro Valley, CASouth San Francisco, CASan Bruno, CABurlingame, CANewark, CA
    Los Gatos, CAMonterey, CAMenlo Park, CABelmont, CASan Lorenzo, CALos Altos, CAGilroy, CAMarina, CAMorgan Hill, CASan Carlos, CA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Westside
    Downtown Santa Cruz

    Apartments Near Colleges

    College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
    University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
    University of California-San Francisco