923 Humbert Avenue

Bright and Airy! This 3 bedroom town-home is fresh and clean, featuring new appliances, and granite counter tops throughout. The main level of the home is dressed with dark hardwood floors contrasting well with the clean light colored walls. Large bedrooms are spread throughout the upper level, including a balcony in the master bedroom. Private master bath features dual sinks and a large shower with bench. Front patio of the home is perfect for al-fresco dining.



Additional storage can be found in the two car tandem garage. Home comes complete with stainless front loading washer and dryer units.



12 Month Lease. This is a FIRM NO PETS property. No smoking is allowed inside the home. The tenant is responsible for all utilities associated with the property.



If selected as tenant, a Move-in Fee of $49 per household is required. Fee covers Move-in inspection with agent, including digital records of property condition for tenant protection.



DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS. DOING SO WILL PROHIBIT YOUR FROM RENTING THE PROPERTY. An RPM showing agent from our company must be present to show you around the home.



Applications are available on our website www.rpmmidcoast.com, under search rentals. At top green button APPLY NOW. Applications will only be considered once the proposed applicant has attended an Agent Showing for the property. Applications can be submitted to our office in person or e-mail as a PDF.



To register for an agent showing, please click on the registration link below. Top right orange button (SCHEDULE AGENT SHOWING). If there are currently no available showing times, (ADD TO WAITLIST) you will be placed on interest list and will be contacted via email and text message when showing times are available.



The video walk through link for the property is:

https://youtu.be/WTk9A_VD7vs



The registration link for the property is:

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1237910?source=marketing



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,800, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $4,200, Available 6/19/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

