All apartments in San Luis Obispo
Find more places like 923 Humbert Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Luis Obispo, CA
/
923 Humbert Avenue
Last updated May 12 2020 at 9:38 PM

923 Humbert Avenue

923 Humbert Avenue · (805) 351-3999
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Luis Obispo
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

923 Humbert Avenue, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
Broad Street

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1414 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Bright and Airy! This 3 bedroom town-home is fresh and clean, featuring new appliances, and granite counter tops throughout. The main level of the home is dressed with dark hardwood floors contrasting well with the clean light colored walls. Large bedrooms are spread throughout the upper level, including a balcony in the master bedroom. Private master bath features dual sinks and a large shower with bench. Front patio of the home is perfect for al-fresco dining.

Additional storage can be found in the two car tandem garage. Home comes complete with stainless front loading washer and dryer units.

12 Month Lease. This is a FIRM NO PETS property. No smoking is allowed inside the home. The tenant is responsible for all utilities associated with the property.

If selected as tenant, a Move-in Fee of $49 per household is required. Fee covers Move-in inspection with agent, including digital records of property condition for tenant protection.

DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS. DOING SO WILL PROHIBIT YOUR FROM RENTING THE PROPERTY. An RPM showing agent from our company must be present to show you around the home.

Applications are available on our website www.rpmmidcoast.com, under search rentals. At top green button APPLY NOW. Applications will only be considered once the proposed applicant has attended an Agent Showing for the property. Applications can be submitted to our office in person or e-mail as a PDF.

To register for an agent showing, please click on the registration link below. Top right orange button (SCHEDULE AGENT SHOWING). If there are currently no available showing times, (ADD TO WAITLIST) you will be placed on interest list and will be contacted via email and text message when showing times are available.

The video walk through link for the property is:
https://youtu.be/WTk9A_VD7vs

The registration link for the property is:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1237910?source=marketing

CA DRE Broker's Lic # 01876023

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,800, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $4,200, Available 6/19/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 923 Humbert Avenue have any available units?
923 Humbert Avenue has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 923 Humbert Avenue have?
Some of 923 Humbert Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 923 Humbert Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
923 Humbert Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 923 Humbert Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 923 Humbert Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Luis Obispo.
Does 923 Humbert Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 923 Humbert Avenue does offer parking.
Does 923 Humbert Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 923 Humbert Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 923 Humbert Avenue have a pool?
No, 923 Humbert Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 923 Humbert Avenue have accessible units?
No, 923 Humbert Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 923 Humbert Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 923 Humbert Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 923 Humbert Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 923 Humbert Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 923 Humbert Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

San Luis Obispo 2 BedroomsSan Luis Obispo 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
San Luis Obispo 3 BedroomsSan Luis Obispo Apartments with Parking
San Luis Obispo Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Santa Maria, CAEl Paso de Robles, CAAtascadero, CAArroyo Grande, CA
Los Osos, CALompoc, CAPismo Beach, CACayucos, CA
Morro Bay, CANipomo, CAOrcutt, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Allan Hancock College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity