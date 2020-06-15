773 Peach Street Back Unit

Amenities
Studio Fully Furnished in SLO close to Downtown - Fully furnished cottage/studio with a plentiful garden, in a very private setting. The colorful interior design is modern and feels very spacious to it's uniqueness. Full kitchen, nice bar attached and sky light. Nice size bathroom with tiled shower. All utilities are included, including WiFi and cable. Washer / Dryer included in unit.
We would love to have someone interested in gardening, but it is not a deal breaker. The garden produces a variety beautiful tomatoes, vegetables and citrus trees to enjoy. Private entrance and street parking with permit.
Great location near downtown and easy freeway access.
No pets
One year lease
Contact:
Cindy Absmeier
Property Manange
Haven Properties
www.havenslopm.com
cindy@havenslopm.com
(RLNE5613020)