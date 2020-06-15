All apartments in San Luis Obispo
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

773 Peach Street Back Unit

773 Peach Street · (805) 276-9021
Location

773 Peach Street, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
Downtown SLO

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 773 Peach Street Back Unit · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 360 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
bocce court
fire pit
internet access
furnished
Studio Fully Furnished in SLO close to Downtown - Fully furnished cottage/studio with a plentiful garden, in a very private setting. The colorful interior design is modern and feels very spacious to it's uniqueness. Full kitchen, nice bar attached and sky light. Nice size bathroom with tiled shower. All utilities are included, including WiFi and cable. Washer / Dryer included in unit.
We would love to have someone interested in gardening, but it is not a deal breaker. The garden produces a variety beautiful tomatoes, vegetables and citrus trees to enjoy. Private entrance and street parking with permit.
Great location near downtown and easy freeway access.
No pets
One year lease
Contact:
Cindy Absmeier
Property Manange
Haven Properties
www.havenslopm.com
cindy@havenslopm.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5613020)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 773 Peach Street Back Unit have any available units?
773 Peach Street Back Unit has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 773 Peach Street Back Unit have?
Some of 773 Peach Street Back Unit's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and bocce court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 773 Peach Street Back Unit currently offering any rent specials?
773 Peach Street Back Unit isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 773 Peach Street Back Unit pet-friendly?
No, 773 Peach Street Back Unit is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Luis Obispo.
Does 773 Peach Street Back Unit offer parking?
No, 773 Peach Street Back Unit does not offer parking.
Does 773 Peach Street Back Unit have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 773 Peach Street Back Unit offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 773 Peach Street Back Unit have a pool?
No, 773 Peach Street Back Unit does not have a pool.
Does 773 Peach Street Back Unit have accessible units?
No, 773 Peach Street Back Unit does not have accessible units.
Does 773 Peach Street Back Unit have units with dishwashers?
No, 773 Peach Street Back Unit does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 773 Peach Street Back Unit have units with air conditioning?
No, 773 Peach Street Back Unit does not have units with air conditioning.
