Amenities

in unit laundry

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities

523 BRANCH Available 07/01/20 523 Branch - Located on a quiet street near down town. Click the SLO show times for the showing schedule. If a washer/dryer is left at the property it will NOT be repaired or replaced in the event they stop working. No Pets and No Smoking of any kind.



Please call our office to inquire about how we are doing showings due to COVID 19.



*Renters Insurance Required*



California West Property Management

Derek Banducci

DRE Lic #01276163



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5680432)