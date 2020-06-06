All apartments in San Luis Obispo
Last updated June 6 2020 at 12:44 AM

3182 Flora Street

3182 Flora Street · (805) 351-3999
Location

3182 Flora Street, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
Arlita

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1387 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available September - this 1387 square foot single level home located in San Luis Obispo. Home features laminate and tile floors, granite counters, and unique light fixtures throughout. The back yard features a large brick patio that offers plenty of privacy and is great for relaxing and enjoying the nice SLO weather. Other features include kitchen appliances; refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave, along with a washer and dryer. Spacious 2 car garage with ample room for storage.

12 month Lease. This is a NO PETS property. No smoking is allowed inside the home. The tenant is responsible for all utilities associated with the property.

If selected as tenant, a Move-in Fee of $49 per household is required. Fee covers Move-in inspection with an agent, including digital records of property condition for tenant protection

DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS. An RPM showing agent from our company must be present to show you around the home. Applications are available on our website www.rpmmidcoast.com, under search rentals. At top green button APPLY NOW. Applications will only be considered once the proposed applicant has attended an Agent Showing for the property. Applications can be submitted to our office in person or e-mail as a PDF.

To register for an agent showing, please click on the registration link below. Top right orange button (SCHEDULE AGENT SHOWING). If there are currently no available showing times, (ADD TO WAITLIST) you will be placed on interest list and will be contacted via email and text message when showing times are available.

The registration link for the property is:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1885101?source=marketing

CA DRE Broker's Lic # 01876023

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,000, Security Deposit: $4,500, Available 9/7/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3182 Flora Street have any available units?
3182 Flora Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3182 Flora Street have?
Some of 3182 Flora Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3182 Flora Street currently offering any rent specials?
3182 Flora Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3182 Flora Street pet-friendly?
No, 3182 Flora Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Luis Obispo.
Does 3182 Flora Street offer parking?
Yes, 3182 Flora Street does offer parking.
Does 3182 Flora Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3182 Flora Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3182 Flora Street have a pool?
No, 3182 Flora Street does not have a pool.
Does 3182 Flora Street have accessible units?
No, 3182 Flora Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3182 Flora Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3182 Flora Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3182 Flora Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3182 Flora Street does not have units with air conditioning.
