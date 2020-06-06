3182 Flora Street

Amenities

Available September - this 1387 square foot single level home located in San Luis Obispo. Home features laminate and tile floors, granite counters, and unique light fixtures throughout. The back yard features a large brick patio that offers plenty of privacy and is great for relaxing and enjoying the nice SLO weather. Other features include kitchen appliances; refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave, along with a washer and dryer. Spacious 2 car garage with ample room for storage.



12 month Lease. This is a NO PETS property. No smoking is allowed inside the home. The tenant is responsible for all utilities associated with the property.



If selected as tenant, a Move-in Fee of $49 per household is required. Fee covers Move-in inspection with an agent, including digital records of property condition for tenant protection



DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS. An RPM showing agent from our company must be present to show you around the home. Applications are available on our website www.rpmmidcoast.com, under search rentals. At top green button APPLY NOW. Applications will only be considered once the proposed applicant has attended an Agent Showing for the property. Applications can be submitted to our office in person or e-mail as a PDF.



To register for an agent showing, please click on the registration link below. Top right orange button (SCHEDULE AGENT SHOWING). If there are currently no available showing times, (ADD TO WAITLIST) you will be placed on interest list and will be contacted via email and text message when showing times are available.



The registration link for the property is:

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1885101?source=marketing



CA DRE Broker's Lic # 01876023



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,000, Security Deposit: $4,500, Available 9/7/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

