Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated

Property Amenities

265 Ramona Drive Available 07/01/20 5 bedrooms 2 baths close to campus and huge Backyard! - Enjoy this old school charm with upgrades to the kitchen. Hardwood floors, sliding glass doors to the magnificent backyard. You will love the landscaping, mountain views on both sides and large 6900 sq. foot lot. This is a wonderful and spacious home with a large living room and remarkable remodeled kitchen. A must see!



(RLNE5698462)