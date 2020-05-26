253 Ramona Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

CO-SIGNERS / GUARANTORS ARE NOT BEING ACCEPTED FOR THIS PROPERTY.



Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with beautiful wood floors throughout main living area. Kitchen is well appointed with range, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Washer and dryer included. 2 car garage, Private backyard with fruit trees. Custom cabinets in kitchen and rooms offer ample storage space for a single family.



If selected as tenant, a Move-in Fee of $49 per household is required. Fee covers Move-in inspection with agent, including digital records of property condition for tenant protection.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,750, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $4,125, Available 8/14/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

