Last updated May 26 2020 at 9:56 PM

253 Ramona Drive

253 Ramona Drive · (805) 351-3999
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

253 Ramona Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405
Bishops Knoll

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1289 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
CO-SIGNERS / GUARANTORS ARE NOT BEING ACCEPTED FOR THIS PROPERTY.

Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with beautiful wood floors throughout main living area. Kitchen is well appointed with range, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Washer and dryer included. 2 car garage, Private backyard with fruit trees. Custom cabinets in kitchen and rooms offer ample storage space for a single family.

If selected as tenant, a Move-in Fee of $49 per household is required. Fee covers Move-in inspection with agent, including digital records of property condition for tenant protection.

DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS. An RPM showing agent from our company must be present to show you around the home.

Applications are available on our website www.rpmmidcoast.com, under search rentals. At top green button APPLY NOW. Applications will only be considered once the proposed applicant has attended an Agent Showing for the property. Applications can be submitted to our office in person or e-mail as a PDF.

To register for an agent showing, please click on the registration link below. Top right orange button (SCHEDULE AGENT SHOWING). If there are currently no available showing times, (ADD TO WAITLIST) you will be placed on interest list and will be contacted via email and text message when showing times are available.

The registration link for the property is:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1823879?source=marketing

CA DRE Broker's Lic # 01876023

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,750, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $4,125, Available 8/14/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 253 Ramona Drive have any available units?
253 Ramona Drive has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 253 Ramona Drive have?
Some of 253 Ramona Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 253 Ramona Drive currently offering any rent specials?
253 Ramona Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 253 Ramona Drive pet-friendly?
No, 253 Ramona Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Luis Obispo.
Does 253 Ramona Drive offer parking?
Yes, 253 Ramona Drive does offer parking.
Does 253 Ramona Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 253 Ramona Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 253 Ramona Drive have a pool?
No, 253 Ramona Drive does not have a pool.
Does 253 Ramona Drive have accessible units?
No, 253 Ramona Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 253 Ramona Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 253 Ramona Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 253 Ramona Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 253 Ramona Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
