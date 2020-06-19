All apartments in San Luis Obispo
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:40 AM

229 N Chorro Street

229 North Chorro Street · (805) 541-6664
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

229 North Chorro Street, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405
Highland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 229 N Chorro Street · Avail. Sep 9

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
229 N Chorro Street Available 09/09/20 229 N Chorro Street *Upscale 4 bedroom condo!* - Newer upscale condo close to Cal Poly, Shopping Centers, and Downtown. 4 spacious bedrooms, large private loft (11'x10'), & private den (11'x10') which can easily accommodate 4 occupants (4 Max). 3 Full Bathrooms with granite counter tops. Open Living and Kitchen with solid alder cabinetry, granite slab counter tops, stainless steel appliances: stove, microwave, and dishwasher, and refrigerator. Over-sized private laundry room w washer/dryer, 2 car over sized garage, private balconies with views of Bishop and Madonna mountains. Common Area with seating, BBQ, Benches, and Fountain. Conveniently situated within minutes of Cal Poly, 3 shopping centers, cafes, restaurants, medical facilities, gym, park, hiking trails, public transportation & downtown SLO. No pets or smoking of any kind. Lease to 8/26/2021.

VIDEO TOUR LINKS:
https://youtu.be/vQ0Hrpozn7Q
https://youtu.be/nNd7nnMBll0
https://youtu.be/eEukT8Fte4c

Presented by: REG Property Management, Inc.

DRE # 01370663

(805) 541-6664 | www.regmgmt.com

**Showings are strictly by appointment only. Please drive by the property prior to calling the office for an Appointment.

DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS CURRENTLY OCCUPYING UNITS!
Please note, dates of availability, rent, security deposit, appliances
& utilities are subject to change without prior notice. All properties have a no smoking policy, of any kind of substance.*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5768147)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 229 N Chorro Street have any available units?
229 N Chorro Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 229 N Chorro Street have?
Some of 229 N Chorro Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 229 N Chorro Street currently offering any rent specials?
229 N Chorro Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 229 N Chorro Street pet-friendly?
No, 229 N Chorro Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Luis Obispo.
Does 229 N Chorro Street offer parking?
Yes, 229 N Chorro Street does offer parking.
Does 229 N Chorro Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 229 N Chorro Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 229 N Chorro Street have a pool?
No, 229 N Chorro Street does not have a pool.
Does 229 N Chorro Street have accessible units?
No, 229 N Chorro Street does not have accessible units.
Does 229 N Chorro Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 229 N Chorro Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 229 N Chorro Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 229 N Chorro Street does not have units with air conditioning.
