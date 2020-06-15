Amenities

patio / balcony garage playground fireplace guest parking

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground garage guest parking

2220 Exposition Drive #64 Available 06/24/20 Cozy Condo near downtown SLO!! 6 Months minimum lease - Close to town 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Woodbridge Condo, located at a greenbelt and play ground. Very private and serene setting with trees off the patio. This unit is approximately 1100 square feet with spacious bathrooms, gas fireplace, laundry in garage, lots of storage in the U shaped kitchen. Lots of light through the wide, south west facing, sliders that lead onto the patio. Single car garage with guest parking and close enough to downtown and shopping to ride or walk. Just a block from the South Hills Open Space trail head and Meadow Park. 6 Months minimum lease



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2038058)