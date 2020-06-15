All apartments in San Luis Obispo
2220 Exposition Drive #64
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

2220 Exposition Drive #64

2220 Exposition Drive · (805) 544-1234
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2220 Exposition Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
Meadow Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2220 Exposition Drive #64 · Avail. Jun 24

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
playground
fireplace
guest parking
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
guest parking
2220 Exposition Drive #64 Available 06/24/20 Cozy Condo near downtown SLO!! 6 Months minimum lease - Close to town 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Woodbridge Condo, located at a greenbelt and play ground. Very private and serene setting with trees off the patio. This unit is approximately 1100 square feet with spacious bathrooms, gas fireplace, laundry in garage, lots of storage in the U shaped kitchen. Lots of light through the wide, south west facing, sliders that lead onto the patio. Single car garage with guest parking and close enough to downtown and shopping to ride or walk. Just a block from the South Hills Open Space trail head and Meadow Park. 6 Months minimum lease

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2038058)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2220 Exposition Drive #64 have any available units?
2220 Exposition Drive #64 has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2220 Exposition Drive #64 have?
Some of 2220 Exposition Drive #64's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2220 Exposition Drive #64 currently offering any rent specials?
2220 Exposition Drive #64 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2220 Exposition Drive #64 pet-friendly?
No, 2220 Exposition Drive #64 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Luis Obispo.
Does 2220 Exposition Drive #64 offer parking?
Yes, 2220 Exposition Drive #64 does offer parking.
Does 2220 Exposition Drive #64 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2220 Exposition Drive #64 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2220 Exposition Drive #64 have a pool?
No, 2220 Exposition Drive #64 does not have a pool.
Does 2220 Exposition Drive #64 have accessible units?
No, 2220 Exposition Drive #64 does not have accessible units.
Does 2220 Exposition Drive #64 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2220 Exposition Drive #64 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2220 Exposition Drive #64 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2220 Exposition Drive #64 does not have units with air conditioning.
