San Luis Obispo, CA
1908 Ruth Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1908 Ruth Street

1908 Ruth Street
Location

1908 Ruth Street, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
Johnson

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1908 Ruth Street · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1908 Ruth Street - 2 bedroom, 1 ¾ bath Spanish style home in the Railroad District on corner lot. Includes hardwood and tile floors, updated kitchen with fridge, range, dishwasher & microwave. Lovely fenced rear yard with a sheltered patio area. Tenant’s pay all utilities, and must maintain landscaping. 2 car garage with washer & dryer. Walk to Café Roma, Downtown, Mitchell Park and so much more! Small pet considered, no smoking of any kind. Lease to 6/22/2021.

Presented by: REG Property Management, Inc.

DRE # 01370663

(805) 541-6664 | www.regmgmt.com

**Showings are strictly by appointment only. Please drive by the property prior to calling the office for an Appointment.

DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS CURRENTLY OCCUPYING UNITS!
Please note, dates of availability, rent, security deposit, appliances
& utilities are subject to change without prior notice. All properties have a no smoking policy, of any kind of substance.*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5869750)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1908 Ruth Street have any available units?
1908 Ruth Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1908 Ruth Street have?
Some of 1908 Ruth Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1908 Ruth Street currently offering any rent specials?
1908 Ruth Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1908 Ruth Street pet-friendly?
No, 1908 Ruth Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Luis Obispo.
Does 1908 Ruth Street offer parking?
Yes, 1908 Ruth Street offers parking.
Does 1908 Ruth Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1908 Ruth Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1908 Ruth Street have a pool?
No, 1908 Ruth Street does not have a pool.
Does 1908 Ruth Street have accessible units?
No, 1908 Ruth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1908 Ruth Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1908 Ruth Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1908 Ruth Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1908 Ruth Street does not have units with air conditioning.
