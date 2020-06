Amenities

1860 McCullom Street Available 07/06/20 Spacious Home Near Cal Poly - Great home with upgraded kitchen. Large master bedroom with master bathroom. Many upgrades, including tile shower and new appliances. The rooms are good sizes. Close to Cal Poly and Downtown. The fourth room is over the garage with a living room and large bathroom. Garage and a long drive way for parking.

Due to the Covid-19, we will only do Facetime Showings.



Contact:

Cindy Absmeier

Haven Properties

www.havenslopm.com

cindy@havenslopm.com

805-276-9021

Lic. #02078013



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5765681)