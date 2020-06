Amenities

FURNISHED 1 Bedroom Downtown SLO, Utilities Included - This adorable 1 bedroom 1 bathroom rental is full of updated vintage charm. The main living area is flooded with natural night from the wall of windows and features hardwood floors and beadboard wainscoting. The bathroom has been updated with subway tile shower tub and the bedroom is a private retreat. Very unique historic SLO experience close to downtown.



Available monthly beginning June 1, 2020. All utilities included. $1,700/month



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4871944)