Amenities

parking fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking

House in SLO! Rent this cute well built home with the charm from back in the day!! - Go back in time!! Fantastic condition. Charming home located in desirable area of town. Cozy and Cute layout with fireplace. Comes with outdoor parking spaces. Regular yard maintenance provided. Conveniently located close to both Poly campus and downtown as well as shopping. Due to location, this will rent very fast!



(RLNE2201252)